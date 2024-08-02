Who Is Imane Khelif? The Algerian Boxer Sparks Gender Eligibility Debate With Controversial Win At Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympic 2024: Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer currently under the spotlight at the Paris Olympics 2024, has found herself at the heart of a significant controversy surrounding gender eligibility. Khelif's recent bout has intensified scrutiny, drawing attention to broader issues within the sport and its regulatory frameworks.

Khelif's Controversial Win

On August 1, Khelif competed against Italy’s Angela Carini in a round-of-16 match. The fight ended abruptly when Carini, having been hit by Khelif with a substantial punch just 46 seconds into the match, opted to withdraw. Carini, visibly distressed and in tears, cited the hit as overwhelming, saying she had never experienced such a forceful blow in her career. Her dramatic exit has fueled discussions about Khelif's participation in the women’s boxing event.

Khelif’s involvement in this controversy is not a new development. Last year, she was disqualified from the women’s World Championships in New Delhi due to a failed gender eligibility test. This disqualification came alongside Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting, who was also barred from the competition for similar reasons. The International Boxing Association (IBA) did not specify the exact reasons behind the disqualification but noted that neither athlete underwent testosterone examinations. Both Khelif, 25, and Lin, 28, do not identify as transgender or intersex.

The IBA's decision has sparked confusion and debate. Khelif and Lin’s disqualifications were announced without detailed explanations, leaving many questions unanswered. Khelif’s case has drawn particular attention as she prepares to fight again on August 3, with a potential victory guaranteeing her a bronze medal in the 66kg category and a chance to compete for higher honors.

Who Is Imane Khelif?

Imane Khelif, a 25-year-old from Tiaret, Algeria, is not just a boxer but also a UNICEF ambassador. Her journey into boxing has been marked by determination and resilience. Despite her father's initial disapproval of women in boxing, Khelif pursued her passion with the goal of inspiring future generations and winning a gold medal on the world stage.

Khelif made her professional debut at the 2018 World Championships, where she finished 17th. She improved her standing in the 2019 event, placing 19th. At the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, she was eliminated by Ireland’s Kellie Harrington in the quarter-finals. However, she achieved notable success in the years following, winning gold at the 2022 African Championships, the Mediterranean Games, and the 2023 Arab Games.

The 2023 World Boxing Championships in New Delhi were a pivotal moment for Khelif. She was disqualified by IBA President Umar Kremlev, who cited DNA test results revealing XY chromosomes as the reason. Khelif and the Algerian Olympic Committee contested this decision, with some reports suggesting high testosterone levels were the cause. Khelif herself alleged a conspiracy against Algerian athletes, arguing that the disqualification was an attempt to undermine her chances of winning a gold medal.

The current controversy surrounding her participation in the Paris Olympics adds another layer to her already complex career. As she gears up for her next bout, Khelif faces both scrutiny and support. The Algerian Olympic Committee has stood by her, criticizing the reports and defending her position. Meanwhile, some prominent figures in the boxing community, such as Claressa Shields and Ebanie Bridges, have voiced their criticism of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decisions.

The Paris Olympics boxing events are managed by the Paris Boxing Unit (PBU), established by the IOC's Executive Board, marking a shift from the IBA's previous role. This change has added to the debate about the fairness and transparency of gender eligibility policies in boxing.

As Khelif prepares for her next fight, all eyes will be on how this situation unfolds and whether her performance can help shift the focus back to her athletic abilities rather than the controversies surrounding her participation.