हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nikhat Zareen

Who is Nikhat Zareen? Once threw a challenge at Mary Kom, now a World Champion - know all about her

Nikhat became the only fifth Indian woman to secure a gold medal at the World Boxing Championships after record six-time champion Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL, and Lekha KC

Who is Nikhat Zareen? Once threw a challenge at Mary Kom, now a World Champion - know all about her
India's Nikhat Zareen (in blue) celebrating her win in the final. (Source: Twitter)

India's Nikhat Zareen clinched India's 10th gold medal at the World Boxing Championships in Turkey on Thursday (May 19). She did that a dominant 5-0 win over Thailand`s Jitpong Jutamas in the 52 kg final. 

The 25-year-old boxer became the only fifth Indian woman to secure a gold medal at the World Boxing Championships after record six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006) and Lekha KC (2006).

Who is Nikhat Zareen?

Nikhat hails from Nizamabad in Telangana in India. She has been making headlines sicne her junior days. 

She came to the limelight in 2011 when she became World Junion boxing champion in 50 kg. That event was also held in Turkey. 

Nikhat worked hard on her game with American coach Ronn Simms at the Inspire Institute of Sports in Vijaynagar. 

Her achievements at a glance

Silver in Thailand Open in 2019. Bronze in Asian Championships, 2019. Gold in Strandja Memorial in 2019. Bronze in India Open, 2019. Bronze in Brosphorus, 2021. Gold in Stradja Memorial, 2022. 

Took on Mary Kom, off the ring

Nikhat kept on having off the ring tussles with Indian boing legend MC Mary Kom. Nikhat was the boxer who had objected to Mary's automatic selection for the World Championships in 2019. She argued that no boxer,whether rookie or legend, should be selected without any trial.

She had then tweeted: "All I want is a fair chance. If I am not given the opportunity to complete what am I training for."

Her request for a trial was rejected as Mary had already qualified for Championships at India Open. However, she got a trial bout with Mary for a spot in the Olympic qualifiers. This was only the second time Nikhat was going one-on-one vs her childhood hero Mary. 

The Manipur boxer had it easy, winning 9-1 and taking the spot for Tokyo Olympics. 

But three years later, Nikhat has worked hard to come out on top and become a World Champion, taking the baton from Mary herself. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nikhat Zareenwho is Nikhat ZareenNikhat Zareen profileNikhat Zareen all you need to knowWomen's World Boxing ChampionshipsBoxing 52kg finalNikhat Zareen vs Thailand boxer Jitpong JutamasNikhat Zareen gold medal women's world championships
Next
Story

India's Nikhat Zareen clinches gold in Women's Word Boxing Championships

Must Watch

PT4M24S

Exclusive Interview: Uma Bharti speaks on Gyanvapi case