After a heated battle between Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas on the court, the war of words moved to press conference as well. The two tennis starts took potshots at each other. Earlier, after losing the contest against the Australia, Tsitsipas had called Kyrgios a bully. The Greek had many a altercation with the Australia. Once he tried to hit Kyrgios with a smash after his constant swearing. Tsitsipas was then booed by the crowd for his attempt to hit Kyrgios. At the press conference, he opened up on the incident and the high-intense three-hour third-round clash that he lost.

Tsitsipas did not hold himself back and called Kyrgios a bully. "Yeah, it`s constant bullying, that`s what he does. He bullies opponents. He was probably a bully at school himself. I don`t like bullies," Tsitsipas said. He added that Kyrgios, despite having some good things in his character, continues to have a evil side. He added that the Australian can do harm to people around him if his evil side is exposed.

Not to forget Kyrgios, was fined $10,000 after his first-round match for spitting towards a fan, was warned for swearing on Saturday and then called for Tsitsipas to be defaulted after the Greek hit a ball close to a spectator`s head after losing the second set.

Kyrgios laughed off Tsitsipas' comments on him. He said that he does not know how he comes a bully when it was Tsitsipas who was hitting the balls at his opponent, tried to hit a spectator and also smacked a ball out of the stadium.

"I did nothing towards Stefanos today that was disrespectful. I was not drilling him with balls. To come in here and say I bullied him, that`s just soft. We`re not cut from the same cloth. I go up against guys who are true competitors. I`ve got many friends in the locker room, just to let you know. I`m actually one of the most liked. I`m set. He`s not liked. Let`s just put that there," he said.

Kyrgios on Tsitsipas: "He's got some serious issues. I'm good in the locker room, I've got many friends...he's not liked. Let's just put that there." pic.twitter.com/L7ufKLHZxY — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) July 2, 2022

Tsitsipas had apologised for his behaviour but said that he was rattled by Kyrgios' constant talking and hopes that some sort of rule comes into practice to stop players from their constant talking during a match.