Winter Olympics 2022

Winter Olympics 2022: Arif Khan leads small Indian contingent out during opening ceremony - WATCH

Skier Arif Khan led a small four-strong Indian contingent during the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Beijing on Friday amid a diplomatic boycott of the event by the country.

Winter Olympics 2022: Arif Khan leads small Indian contingent out during opening ceremony - WATCH
(Source: Twitter)

Skier Arif Khan led a small four-strong Indian contingent during the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Beijing on Friday amid a diplomatic boycott of the event by the country.

The 31-year-old Arif will be the lone Indian competitor at the Games, having qualified in Slalom and Giant Slalom events. India sent a six-member contingent to the Games including a coach, a technician and a team manager.

Arif is the first Indian to secure qualification in two events of the same edition of the Games and his competitions are slated for February 13 and 16.

India was the 23rd contingent to walk in during the grand ceremony at the iconic Bird's Nest stadium here as China welcomed athletes from 84 countries amid a diplomatic boycott by powerful nations such as the USA and Britain over its alleged human rights violations in the Xinjiang region.

India announced a diplomatic boycott of the Games after China fielded Qi Fabao, the regimental commander of the People's Liberation Army, who was injured during the 2020 military face-off with Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, as a torchbearer for the event's Torch Relay.

India said China's move was "regrettable" and it has chosen to "politicise" the Olympics.

About Arif

Born in Kashmir's Baramulla district, Arif took up skiing quite early in life, winning his first national slalom championship at the age of just 12.

The 31-year-old who hails from the Hajibal Tangmarg area, has represented the country four times in the World Championships. Arif said he has participated in 127 international events of skiing across globe until now. 

"I had a dream that has come true. It's a great feeling for what I had been pursuing since years, what my father had dreamt for me has come true." 

Before departing for Beijing, Arif visited Gulmarg for few days to take blessings of the slopes and people who had supported him all these years, their moral and financial has helped him reach these heights today.

With PTI inputs

