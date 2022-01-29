Winter Olympics 2022: Meet Arif Khan, India's only athlete to take part in showpiece event in Beijing

Arif Khan, 31, who started skiing in Gulmarg is the only Indian who had qualified for Winter Olympic Games 2022 to be held in Beijing, making Kashmir and country proud.

He secured his place in the Games during the qualifying event in Dubai last year.

His struggle to go to Games ends after 13 years of struggle which was started in 2008. Arif is also the first Indian athlete to qualify for two different events of the Winter Olympics.

The 31-year-old who hails from the Hajibal Tangmarg area, has represented the country four times in the World Championships. Arif said he has participated in 127 international events of skiing across globe until now.

"I had a dream that has come true. It's a great feeling for what I had been pursuing since years, what my father had dreamt for me has come true."

Before departing for Beijing, Arif visited Gulmarg for few days to take blessings of the slopes and people who had supported him all these years, their moral and financial has helped him reach these heights today.

Arif took flight to Delhi on Saturday (January 29) from where he will move to Olympics games destination.

He said, "It was not easy. I struggled for years for this, I had started skiing way back in 1994 and from 2008 I had been in professional skiing."

He appreciated the efforts of the government and said, "The government remained very supportive this time and it seems they are really wanting to promote the sports and they provided me all help."

Arif added,"I wish my place Gulmarg which is most beautiful place of world and have great potential for skiing should have attraction of the globe and I will give my best performance to make Gulmarg, Kashmir and India proud. I am representing 140 crore people and I will try my best not to let them down."

Arif has also played many state and national level championships. But the Kashmir-born international skier dreams to win a medal in Olympic 2022 scheduled to be held in Beijing, China next month.

Sharing his past, he said,"When I was 4 only, my father took me to Gulmarg and enrolled me in a skiing coaching course. Since then, my father stood alongside me throughout this journey."

Sinc then there was nothing stopping him from achieving his target. He participated in a state championship in his hometown in 2005. Seeing his performance, he was selected for the 14th junior Alpine Skiing championship.

He has represented India in various countries like the USA, Japan, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Lebanon, Austria, Europe among others. He has participated in 127 international events. He is the first India Alpine skater who has represented India four times in World Championship.

Now all eyes are on upcoming Olympics where Arif khan may create history by wining gold.