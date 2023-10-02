The Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, witnessed a dramatic turn of events in the women's heptathlon event when Swapna Barman, the defending champion, lost her bronze medal to Nandini Agasara. However, what followed was a controversy that shook the athletics world. In this article, we delve into the unfolding drama surrounding Swapna Barman's claim and Nandini Agasara's impassioned response.

Swapna Barman has accused Nandini & asking for protest to get her stripped from bronze medal.#IndiaAtAsianGames #AsianGames2023 #AsianGames pic.twitter.com/kOOERSxLcl — Gaurav Gulati (@gulatiLFC) October 2, 2023

Swapna Barman's Upset Finish

Swapna Barman, who had clinched the gold in the heptathlon event at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, had high hopes of retaining her title in Hangzhou. However, she finished in a heart-wrenching 4th place, just four points behind fellow Indian Nandini Agasara, who secured the bronze medal with a personal best score of 5712 points.

The Controversial Claim

The shock of losing her medal led Swapna Barman to make a stunning claim on social media. In a now-deleted post, she alleged that the athlete who won the bronze is a transgender woman, implying that this was against the rules of athletics. Barman's claim sparked outrage and debate across social media platforms.

Nandini Agasara's Response

Nandini Agasara, who had earned her well-deserved bronze medal, responded to Swapna Barman's allegations with determination. She expressed her intention to take up the matter with the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and vehemently defended her identity as a woman. Nandini demanded proof for the allegations made against her and highlighted her commitment to representing India in sports.

The Athletic Federation's Stand

The AFI, at this point, chose not to comment on the controversy, stating that they would thoroughly investigate the matter before making any statements. The federation's decision to investigate suggests that they take the allegations seriously and want to ensure a fair and transparent resolution.

Athletics Community's Reaction

The athletics community and fans on social media were divided over the controversy. While some supported Swapna Barman's claim, others argued that it was essential to respect the rules and regulations of the sport and uphold the dignity of the athletes involved. The debate brought to light the complex issues surrounding transgender athletes in sports.