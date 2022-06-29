NewsOther Sports
Women's Hockey World Cup 2022: India Squad, Schedule, Match timings, Pools, Live Streaming - all you need to know

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 09:31 PM IST

The FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 is set to take place from July 1 at two venues in Europe: Terrassa in Spain and Amstelveen in Netherlands. The tournament will go on till July 17. This is going to be the 15 edition of the tournament and will feature 16 teams. These teams will be divided into groups of four. There will be our pools: A,B,C,D. Each team play each other once in a round robin contest. The pool winner will get a direct entry into the quarters. The next two best teams will move to cross overs, and in there knock out games will be held to decide the other four quarter-finalists. 

Know all about India's schedule, match timing, live stream details below:

India Women’s Hockey World Cup Squad:

Savita Punia (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi Replacement players: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sangita Kumari

India schedule

India are in Pool B and will play England, China and New Zealand. 

India vs England on July 3 at Amstelveen, match starst at 8 pm IST. 

India vs China on July 5 at Amstelveen, match starst at 8 pm IST. 

India vs New Zealand on July 7, at Amstelveen, match starst at 8 pm IST. 

Pool A: Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Chile
Pool C: Argentina, Spain, South Korea, Canada
Pool D: Australia, Belgium, Japan, South Africa


Pool winner enters quarter-finals, second and third-place teams enter cross-overs

Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming Information

Star Sport Network will telecast the matches live on Star Sports First in India, while Disney+ Hotstar will be the destination for live streaming in India.

