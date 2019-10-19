Women's World Boxing Championship: Kiren Rijiju felicitates medal winner

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Saturday felicitated all the boxers who made the country proud by bagging medals at the recently-concluded Women's World Boxing Championships in Ulan-Ude, Russia.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Rijiju posted a GIF of him felicitating the four winners namely legendary boxer Mary Kom, Manju Rani, Lovlina Borgohai

and Jamuna Boro and handing them cash rewards.

While silver-medallist Manju Rani was given a cheque of Rs 14 lakh, the other three Indian boxers who brought back bronze home have received a cash prize of Rs 8 lakh each.

"Best ever result for India in Women's World Boxing Championship! Some special moments with @MangteC #ManjuRani @LovlinaBorgohai @Jamunaboro1 at Sports Authority of India complexe," Rijiju wrote along with the tweet.

On Sunday, Manju Rani settled for a silver medal at the Women's World Boxing Championships after going down against Ekaterina Paltceva of Russia in the summit showdown of the 48 kg category.

Sixth-seeded Manju, who was making her maiden appearance in the event, slumped to a 1-4 defeat at the hands of second-seeded Paltceva in a thrilling final bout of the tournament. As a result, she has also emulated boxing sensation Mary Kom's 18-year-old record of clinching a silver medal on her World Championships debut.

Mary Kom--who became the only women boxer to have clinched eight world championship medals by making it to the semi-final--had to content with bronze in 51 kg category after losing her bout against against Busenaz Cakiroglu of Turkey.

Meanwhile, Jamuna Boro and Lovlina Borgohain--the other Indian in the fray-- also settled for a bronze each in 54 kg and 69 kg category, respectively.

Boro suffered a defeat against Huang Hsiao-Wen of Chinese Taipei in an unanimous 0:5 verdict, while Borgohain slumped to a defeat against China’s Yang Liu in the 69kg category in a 2:3 split decision.