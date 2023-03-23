Women's World Boxing Championships: Nikhat Zareen Confirms Medal For India; To Play Gold Medal Match On March 26

Nikhat Zareen (50kg) and Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) advanced to the final of the Women's World Championships with stellar semifinal wins on Thursday (March 23). While Nikhat out-punched Rio Olympics bronze medallist Ingrit Valencia of Colombia 5-0, Nitu eked out a 5-2 victory over Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan.

With three consecutive Referee Stops Contest (RSC) wins under her belt, Nitu (48kg) continued her remarkable run at the tournament against the reigning Asian champion Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan with a hard-earned 5-2 win on points after the bout was reviewed. Having suffered a defeated against the Kazakh in the quarter finals of the last World Championships, the 22-year-old Indian had a point to prove this time round.

Both pugilists were neck and neck in all three rounds and while Balkibekova kept Nitu throughout the bout, the 2022 Commonwealth Games champion kept her cool to get the better of her opponent. The southpaw smartly landed accurate punches and showcased immense grit to reach the finals of the competition for the very first time.

Reigning champion Nikhat used her speed and tactical acumen to see off Valencia and continue the defence of her title.

Earlier in the rematch of last year's quarterfinals, Nitu and Balkibekova went all guns blazing in the first round. However, the Kazakh was more dominant and took the round 2-3.

In the second round, Nitu came out strongly, landing hooks and jabs.

Both boxers resorted to body blows and clinching with Nitu ending on top. The final three minutes were a tense affair with Nitu getting the better of Balkibekova, forcing a bout review.