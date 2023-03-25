Women's World Boxing Championships 2023 Finals: Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Gold Medal Matches Live Streaming

The Women's World Boxing Championships is nearing its end as the finals begin on March 25 at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in Delhi. Four Indian boxers are in the finals of different categories. They are 2022 Commonwealth Games champion Nitu Ghanghas, the reigning World champion Nikhat Zareen, the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and three-time Asian medallist Saweety Boora. Four Chinese boxers have also made it to finals of their respective categories. Wu Yu (52kg), Yang Chengyu (63kg), Yang Liu (66kg) and Wang Lina (81kg) will be the four Chinese pugilists aiming for gold.

Kicking off India’s gold medal charge, the two-time World Youth champion Nitu (48kg) will take to the ring against the two-time Asian Championships bronze medallist Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg of Mongolia in the finals on Saturday. The 22-year-old Indian who is competing in her second World Championships has had a stellar campaign so far, recording three victories by Referee Stops Contest (RSC) verdicts and will look to extend that momentum in the final.

“Winning against Kazakhstan (yesterday) was the most pressurising since I lost the last time (in the World Championships quarter finals) and after winning, I do feel confident. I can see a lot of improvement in my game as earlier I used to play just a single kind of game but now I know how to seamlessly change my techniques according to my opponent, and I am sure I'll continue to play like this going further. I haven't seen the bouts of my opponent for the finals but I will see her bouts and I will prepare accordingly. As far the aggression is concerned it will depend on the fight,” said Nitu.

Here's everything you need to know about the Nitu Ghanghas's and Saweety Boora's gold medal matches today:

When Will Nitu Ghanghas's Women's World Boxing Championships Final Match Take Place?

The final match of Nitu Ghanghas will take place on March 25, 2023.

When Will Saweety Boora's Women's World Boxing Championships Final Match Take Place?

The final match of Saweety Boora will take place today on March 25, 2023.

At What Time Nitu & Saweety's Women's World Boxing Championships Final Match Will Start?

The final match of Nitu and Saweety wil start at 6 pm IST at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, New Delhi.

When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming and Telecast of Nitu and Saweety's Final Bouts

The live streaming of Nitu and Saweety's final boxing match will be available on SonyLiv app and the Website. The matches will be available to be streamed on the official YouTube channel of Doordarshan. The live telecast of Nitu and Saweety's final bouts will be available on the Doordarshan and Sony Network.