Women's World Boxing Championships: Lovlina Borgohain Beats Caitlin Parker To Become World Champion

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain defeated Australia's Caitlin Parker in the 75kg category final to become world champion at the Women's World Boxing Championships on Sunday (March 26). She won the gold medal beating Parker 5-2 breaking her bronze medal jinx. This was Lovlina's first gold medal at the marquee tournament.

