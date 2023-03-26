topStoriesenglish2588108
WOMEN'S WORLD BOXING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Women's World Boxing Championships: Lovlina Borgohain Beats Caitlin Parker To Become World Champion

Lovlina Borgohain defeated Caitlin Parker of Australia to clinch the gold medal at the Women's World Boxing Championships

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain defeated Australia's Caitlin Parker in the 75kg category final to become world champion at the Women's World Boxing Championships on Sunday (March 26). She won the gold medal beating Parker 5-2 breaking her bronze medal jinx. This was Lovlina's first gold medal at the marquee tournament.

