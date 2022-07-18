On Day Four of the World Athletics Championships 2022, India's Avinash Sable will be in action in the final of the 3000 Meters Steeplechase at the Hayward Field Stadium at the University of Oregon in Eugene, USA, on July 18, 2022. Sable is the only Indian in action on Day 4 of the WAC 2022. The final of 3000 Meters Steeplechase is expected to start at 7:50 am.

Breakfast with steeplechase tomorrow morning tweeple

____#Sable will be running in his second consecutive #WorldAthleticsChampionships

final.



He is in the habit of breaking his own national records at big stages, so be ready __#SonyLIV @SonySportsNetwk pic.twitter.com/ExAJf9aws9 July 18, 2022

When will the Men’s 3000m Steeplechase final begin?

The men’s 3000m Steeplechase final will begin at 7:50 AM IST on July 19.

World Athletics Championship DAY 4 Schedule

Morning Session

Marathon: Final (Women)

Long Jump: Heptathlon (Women)

Javelin Throw: Heptathlon – Group A (Women)

Javelin Throw: Heptathlon – Group B (Women)

Afternoon Session