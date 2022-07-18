NewsOther Sports
WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022 DAY 4 LIVE STREAMING

World Athletics Championships 2022 Day 4 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Avinash Sable in final of 3000m Steeplechase in India?

Sable is the only Indian in action on Day 4 of the WAC 2022. The final of 3000 Meters Steeplechase is expected to start at 7:50 am. 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 11:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau

On Day Four of the World Athletics Championships 2022, India's Avinash Sable will be in action in the final of the 3000 Meters Steeplechase at the Hayward Field Stadium at the University of Oregon in Eugene, USA, on July 18, 2022. Sable is the only Indian in action on Day 4 of the WAC 2022. The final of 3000 Meters Steeplechase is expected to start at 7:50 am. 

When will the Men’s 3000m Steeplechase final begin?

The men’s 3000m Steeplechase final will begin at 7:50 AM IST on July 19.

World Athletics Championship DAY 4 Schedule
Morning Session

  •     Marathon: Final (Women)
  •     Long Jump: Heptathlon (Women)
  •     Javelin Throw: Heptathlon – Group A (Women)
  •     Javelin Throw: Heptathlon – Group B (Women)

Afternoon Session

  •     200 Metres: Heats (Men)
  •     Discus Throw: Qualification – Group A (Women)
  •     High Jump: Final (Men)
  •     200 Metres: Heats (Women)
  •     Triple Jump: Final (Women)
  •     Discus Throw: Qualification – Group B (Women)
  •     800 Metres: Heptathlon (Women)
  •     3000 Metres Steeplechase: Final (Men)
  •     1500 Metres: Final (Women)

