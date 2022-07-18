World Athletics Championships 2022 Day 4 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Avinash Sable in final of 3000m Steeplechase in India?
Sable is the only Indian in action on Day 4 of the WAC 2022. The final of 3000 Meters Steeplechase is expected to start at 7:50 am.
Breakfast with steeplechase tomorrow morning tweeple
____#Sable will be running in his second consecutive #WorldAthleticsChampionships
final.
He is in the habit of breaking his own national records at big stages, so be ready __#SonyLIV @SonySportsNetwk pic.twitter.com/ExAJf9aws9— Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) July 18, 2022
When will the Men’s 3000m Steeplechase final begin?
The men’s 3000m Steeplechase final will begin at 7:50 AM IST on July 19.
World Athletics Championship DAY 4 Schedule
Morning Session
- Marathon: Final (Women)
- Long Jump: Heptathlon (Women)
- Javelin Throw: Heptathlon – Group A (Women)
- Javelin Throw: Heptathlon – Group B (Women)
Afternoon Session
- 200 Metres: Heats (Men)
- Discus Throw: Qualification – Group A (Women)
- High Jump: Final (Men)
- 200 Metres: Heats (Women)
- Triple Jump: Final (Women)
- Discus Throw: Qualification – Group B (Women)
- 800 Metres: Heptathlon (Women)
- 3000 Metres Steeplechase: Final (Men)
- 1500 Metres: Final (Women)
