The 2017 World Champion javelin thrower, Johannes Vetter of Germany has pulled out of the upcoming World Athletics Championship 2022 in Oregon due to an injury, which would mean that there will be no clash with Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra. Vetter, who was in superb form in the lead-up to the Tokyo Olympic Games, was the favourite to win the title in Tokyo but could not produce the same performance and finished out of the medals. Chopra went on to win the gold medal in Tokyo with a brilliant performance.

Excited to announce that I'm part of the Fantasy World Athletics Champs game as a Super-Player!



Sign up on the World Athletics website: https://t.co/l2xB9SGYbz



For more information on how to join my private league, head to @WorldAthletics. #WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/7iwUDPV8NX — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) July 9, 2022

Anju Bobby George is the only World Championships medal-winning athlete till date and Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will look to change that record. Avinash Sable, who set a national record earlier this year, will be competing in the men’s 3000 metres steeplechase, while

several others have also qualified for the world championships.

Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will also be part of the 22-member Indian contingent which also includes shot putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor, triple jumpers Abdulla Aboobacker & Praveen Chitravel among others. The final list was released by Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on June 30.

Here’s a look at Indian athletes who will be taking part in the World Athletics Championships 2022…

Neeraj Chopra – Men’s Javelin Throw

Rohit Yadav – Men’s Javelin Throw

Annu Rani – Women’s Javelin Throw

Tajinderpal Singh Toor – Men’s Shot Put

Priyanka Goswami – Women’s 20km Race Walk

Sandeep Kumar – Men’s 20km Race Walk

Murali Sreeshankar – Men’s Long jump

Muhammed Anees Yahiya – Men’s Long Jump

Jeswin Aldrin – Men’s Long Jump

Abdulla Aboobacker – Men’s Triple jump

Praveen Chithravel – Men’s Triple jump

Eldhose Paul – Men’s Triple Jump

Avinash Sable – Men’s 3000m Steeplechase

Parul Chaudhary – Women’s 3000m Steeplechase

MP Jabir – Men’s 400m Hurdles

Noah Nirmal Tom – Men’s 4x400m Relay

Amoj Jacob (Arokia Rajiv) – Men’s 4x400m Relay

Muhammed Ajmal – Men’s 4x400m Relay

Naganathan Pandi – Men’s 4x400m Relay

Rajesh Ramesh – Men’s 4x400m Relay

Muhammed Anas Yahiya – Men’s 4x400m Relay

S Dhanalakshmi – Women’s 200m

Here’s a list of complete timing according to IST of different events at World Athletics Championships 2022…

July 16 – Women’s 20 Kilometers Race Walk Final – 1:40 AM

July 16 – Men’s 20 Kilometers Race Walk Final – 3:40 AM

July 16 – Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats – 5:45 AM

July 16 – Men’s Long Jump Qualification – 6:30 AM

July 16 – Men’s Shot Put Qualification – 7:25 AM

July 16 – Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats – 11:05 PM

July 17 – Men’s 400m Hurdles Heats – 1:50 AM

July 17 – Men’s Long Jump Final – 6:55 AM

July 18 – Men’s Shot Put Final – 6:57 AM

July 19 – Women’s 200m Heats – 6:30 AM

July 19 – Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final – 7:50 AM

July 20 – Women’s 200m Semi-final – 6:35 AM

July 20 – Men’s 400m Hurdles Final – 8:20 AM

July 21 – Women’s Javelin Throw Qualification (Group A) – 3:50 AM

July 21 – Women’s Javelin Throw Qualification (Group B) – 5:20 AM

July 21 – Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final – 8:15 AM

July 22 – Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification (Group A) – 5:35 AM

July 22 – Men’s Triple Jump Qualification – 6:50 AM

July 22 – Women’s Javelin Throw Final – 6:50 AM

July 22 – Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification (Group B) – 7:15 AM

July 22 – Women’s 200m Final – 8:05 AM

July 24 – Men’s 4x400m Relay Heats – 6:15 AM

July 24 – Men’s Triple Jump Final – 6:30 AM

July 24 – Men’s Javelin Throw Final – 7:05 AM

July 25 – Men’s 4x400m Relay Final – 8:05 AM

Where can I watch World Athletics Championships 2022 on TV in India?

The World Athletics Champions 2022 will be LIVE on TV on Sports18 network.

Where can I watch livestream of World Athletics Championships 2022 in India?

The World Athletics Championship will be live streamed on Voot Select in India.