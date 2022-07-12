World Athletics Championships 2022: Neeraj Chopra, Avinash Sable and full list of Indians, schedule, livestreaming and TV timing
Indian athletes like Tokyo Olympics champion Neeraj Chopra, 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will be in action at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon from July 16.
The 2017 World Champion javelin thrower, Johannes Vetter of Germany has pulled out of the upcoming World Athletics Championship 2022 in Oregon due to an injury, which would mean that there will be no clash with Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra. Vetter, who was in superb form in the lead-up to the Tokyo Olympic Games, was the favourite to win the title in Tokyo but could not produce the same performance and finished out of the medals. Chopra went on to win the gold medal in Tokyo with a brilliant performance.
Anju Bobby George is the only World Championships medal-winning athlete till date and Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will look to change that record. Avinash Sable, who set a national record earlier this year, will be competing in the men’s 3000 metres steeplechase, while
several others have also qualified for the world championships.
Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will also be part of the 22-member Indian contingent which also includes shot putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor, triple jumpers Abdulla Aboobacker & Praveen Chitravel among others. The final list was released by Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on June 30.
Here’s a look at Indian athletes who will be taking part in the World Athletics Championships 2022…
Neeraj Chopra – Men’s Javelin Throw
Rohit Yadav – Men’s Javelin Throw
Annu Rani – Women’s Javelin Throw
Tajinderpal Singh Toor – Men’s Shot Put
Priyanka Goswami – Women’s 20km Race Walk
Sandeep Kumar – Men’s 20km Race Walk
Murali Sreeshankar – Men’s Long jump
Muhammed Anees Yahiya – Men’s Long Jump
Jeswin Aldrin – Men’s Long Jump
Abdulla Aboobacker – Men’s Triple jump
Praveen Chithravel – Men’s Triple jump
Eldhose Paul – Men’s Triple Jump
Avinash Sable – Men’s 3000m Steeplechase
Parul Chaudhary – Women’s 3000m Steeplechase
MP Jabir – Men’s 400m Hurdles
Noah Nirmal Tom – Men’s 4x400m Relay
Amoj Jacob (Arokia Rajiv) – Men’s 4x400m Relay
Muhammed Ajmal – Men’s 4x400m Relay
Naganathan Pandi – Men’s 4x400m Relay
Rajesh Ramesh – Men’s 4x400m Relay
Muhammed Anas Yahiya – Men’s 4x400m Relay
S Dhanalakshmi – Women’s 200m
Here’s a list of complete timing according to IST of different events at World Athletics Championships 2022…
July 16 – Women’s 20 Kilometers Race Walk Final – 1:40 AM
July 16 – Men’s 20 Kilometers Race Walk Final – 3:40 AM
July 16 – Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats – 5:45 AM
July 16 – Men’s Long Jump Qualification – 6:30 AM
July 16 – Men’s Shot Put Qualification – 7:25 AM
July 16 – Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats – 11:05 PM
July 17 – Men’s 400m Hurdles Heats – 1:50 AM
July 17 – Men’s Long Jump Final – 6:55 AM
July 18 – Men’s Shot Put Final – 6:57 AM
July 19 – Women’s 200m Heats – 6:30 AM
July 19 – Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final – 7:50 AM
July 20 – Women’s 200m Semi-final – 6:35 AM
July 20 – Men’s 400m Hurdles Final – 8:20 AM
July 21 – Women’s Javelin Throw Qualification (Group A) – 3:50 AM
July 21 – Women’s Javelin Throw Qualification (Group B) – 5:20 AM
July 21 – Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final – 8:15 AM
July 22 – Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification (Group A) – 5:35 AM
July 22 – Men’s Triple Jump Qualification – 6:50 AM
July 22 – Women’s Javelin Throw Final – 6:50 AM
July 22 – Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification (Group B) – 7:15 AM
July 22 – Women’s 200m Final – 8:05 AM
July 24 – Men’s 4x400m Relay Heats – 6:15 AM
July 24 – Men’s Triple Jump Final – 6:30 AM
July 24 – Men’s Javelin Throw Final – 7:05 AM
July 25 – Men’s 4x400m Relay Final – 8:05 AM
Where can I watch World Athletics Championships 2022 on TV in India?
The World Athletics Champions 2022 will be LIVE on TV on Sports18 network.
Where can I watch livestream of World Athletics Championships 2022 in India?
The World Athletics Championship will be live streamed on Voot Select in India.
