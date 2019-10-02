close

Annu Rani

World Athletics Championships: India's Annu Rani finishes 8th in women's javelin final

Indian javelin thrower Annu Rani made an eighth-place finish in the final of the women's javelin throw event at the ongoing IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha on Tuesday. 

Pic courtesy: ANI

Indian javelin thrower Annu Rani made an eighth-place finish in the final of the women's javelin throw event at the ongoing IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha on Tuesday. 

The 27-year-old, who earlier became the first Indian to qualify for the finals of the women's javelin throw of the prestigious tournament, kicked off the summit showdown with a throw of 52.25m to finish at the fifth spot out of the total 12 athletes in her first attempt. 

In her second attempt, Rani though came up with a better throw of 61.12m she slipped two places to stand at the seventh spot. She then failed to improve her performance and threw a javelin to a distance of 60.20m to remain at the same place. 

Rani's throw of 60.40m in the fourth attemp saw her slip a place further to the eighth spot before she managed just 58.49m and a 57.93m throw in her last two attempts to eventually finish with a best throw of 61.12 m.

Kelsey-Lee Barber of Australia clinched the gold medal with her final attempt of 66.56m while China's Shiying Liu and Huihui Lyu went home with the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

On Monday, Rani threw the javelin to 62.43m in her second-round throw to break her own national record of 62.34m and reach the final of the women's javelin throw in the World Championships. She managed to qualify for the finals by finishing third in Group A and was the fifth-best performer of the qualification round.

 

Tags:
Annu Ranijavelinworld athletics championshipsDoha
