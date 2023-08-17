trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2650224
NewsOther Sports
WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Neeraj Chopra Reaches Out To External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar For THIS Help

Jena, is currently placed at No.33 in the world rankings, and is one of the emerging javelin throwers in the country.

Last Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 07:42 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • World Athletics Championships, Neeraj Chopra, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, S Jaishankar, Kishore Jena

Trending Photos

Neeraj Chopra Reaches Out To External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar For THIS Help Neeraj Chopra and S Jaishankar (Source: Twitter/ANI)

Indian Olympic gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Thursday urged Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar to resolve the visa issues of athlete Kishore Jena to enable him to take part in the World Athletics Championships, which will be held in Budapest, Hungary this year.  The top athletics event will be held in Hungary from August 19 to 27. "Just heard that there are issues with Kishore Jena’s VISA, preventing him from entering Hungary for the World C’ships. I hope the authorities are able to find a solution, as this is one of the biggest moments of his career. Let’s do everything we can. @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar," tweeted Neeraj.

Jena is a promising javelin thrower, who is currently placed at No.33 in the world rankings. His personal best throw is 84.38 m on July 28, 2023, in Sri Lanka at the 101st Sri Lankan Championships, which helped him clinch the gold medal. 


India has named a 28-member strong contingent for the World Athletics Championships, led by Olympic gold medalist Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who ended the country's long wait of 19 years for a medal at the championships with a silver in men's javelin event. Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, hurdler Jyothi Yarraji and steeplechaser Avinash Sable will also be in action at the championships. Shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor had to withdraw due to a groin injury sustained at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok last month. He threw 20.23 m to secure a gold but ended up injuring himself. This will be the second successive World Championships Tajinder will miss due to injury, having previously withdrawn from the 2022 Championships in Eugene due to a groin injury. 

Tejaswin will however focus on Asian Games 2023, which will be held from Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8.  Asian shot-put champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Commonwealth Games medalist high jumper Tejaswin Shankar will skip the upcoming World Athletics Championships.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train