world athletics championships

World Athletics Championships: Shot putter Tejinder Singh, 1500m runner Jinson Johnson crash out

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@JinsonJohnson5

India's shot put star Tejinder Pal Singh Toor and 1500m runner Jinson Johnson crashed out of the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Doha.

Tejinder, who won the gold medal in 2018 Asian Games, put in a highly credible performance in the qualification round but finished outside the top 12 to get knocked out of the competition.

The 24-year-old managed a throw of 20.43m in his first attempt, which was his season's best. However, he failed to capitalize on it as he managed an invalid throw in his second attempt and a distance of 19.55m in his third.

He finished eighth in the qualification round Group B and 18th overall out of 34 competitors. Reigning world champion Tomas Walsh of New Zealand led the finalists with a throw of 21.92m.

Meanwhile, middle-distance runner Jinson finished 10th in his first round heats and 34th overall out of 43 runners.

The athlete from Kerala clocked a timing of 3:39:86 seconds, three seconds longer than first-placed Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya to suffer an early exit.

The 28-year-old, who had also won gold at the Jakarta Asian Games, remained in the top three positions for the most part of the race, keeping himself in contention for a semifinals spot.

However, in the final lap, he began falling behind and eventually dropped to the 10th place by the finish line.
 

Tags:
world athletics championshipsTejinder Pal SinghJinson Johnson2018 Asian Games
