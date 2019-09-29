World Athletics Championships: Sprinter Dutee Chand bows out in opening round

Star Indian sprinter Dutee Chand suffered a major blow as she crashed out of the ongoing 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha in the opening round of the women's 100m event on Saturday.

The 23-year-old from Jaipur failed to reach the semi-final of the prestigious tournament after clocking one of her worst timings this season i.e 11.48 seconds to finish seventh in the third heat .

With the timings, Dutee also finished at the 37th spot overall among 47 competitors in the women's 100m event and failed to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The qualification mark for the Games is 11.15 seconds.

It is to be noted that the top three from the six heats and the next six best times overall qualify for the semi-final of the World Championships.

In July, Chand became the first Indian sprinter to clinch a gold medal at the World University Games in Naples after clocking 11.32 seconds in the 100m race. She had also bagged a silver in women's 100m at the Jakarta Asian Games.

Meanwhile, M P Jabir--another Indian in the fray--failed to cross the semi-final round of the men's 400m hurdles event after finishing 5th in his heat at 49.71 seconds.

On Friday, the Asian bronze medallist had booked his place in the semi-final after making a third-place finish in his heat with a timings of 49.62 seconds on the opening day.