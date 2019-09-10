close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
World Boxing Championships

World Boxing Championships: Amit Panghal among three Indians to get bye into pre-quarterfinals

Asian champion Amit Panghal (52kg) was among the three other Indian boxers who have received a bye into the pre-quarterfinals of the World Boxing Championships, which began on Monday. 

World Boxing Championships: Amit Panghal among three Indians to get bye into pre-quarterfinals

Asian champion Amit Panghal (52kg) was among the three other Indian boxers who have received a bye into the pre-quarterfinals of the World Boxing Championships, which began on Monday. 

Besides second-seeded Amit, Asian silver-winning duo of fifth-seeded Kavinder Singh Bisht (57kg) and seventh-seeded Ashish Kumar (75kg) and Sanjeet (91kg) have also booked their place in the last-16 after receiving the byes.

Panghal and Bisht made a quarter-final finish in the 2017 edition of the tournament in Hamburg, while  Ashish and Sanjeet are all set make their debut. 

India will now kickstart their campaign at the prestigious tournament on Tuesday when Brijesh Yadav take on Maleusz Goinski of Poland in the opening bout of the 81kg category. 

The 2019 World Boxing Championships, which is featuring more than 450 boxers from 87 countries, was meant to be an Olympic qualifier but the International Olympic Committee decided to strip the tournament of that status following the administrative mess in the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

The prestigious boxing tournament will see the revised eight weight categories--52kg, 57kg, 63kg, 69kg, 74kg, 81kg, 91kg, +91kg-- instead of the traditional 10 categories.

Meanwhile, Manish Kaushik (63kg), Duryodhan Singh Negi (69kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg) and Satish Kumar (+91kg) are the other Indian boxers who will compete in the event in their respective categories. 

 

Tags:
World Boxing ChampionshipsAmit PanghalInternational Olympic Committee
Next
Story

Hima Das named as relay runner for Doha World Championships

Must Watch

PT15M22S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day