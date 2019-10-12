close

World Boxing Championships

World Boxing Championships: Mary Kom loses in 51 kg semi-final, settles for bronze

Kom, who had earlier scripted history by becoming the only women boxer to have clinched eight world championship medals, slumped to a 1-4 defeat against European champion Cakiroglu by split verdict.

Image Credits: Twitter/@MangteC

Indian star boxer Mary Kom on Saturday settled for a bronze medal at the ongoing Women's World Boxing Championships after going down against Busenaz Cakiroglu of Turkey in the semi-final bout of the 51kg category in Ulan Ude in Russia. 

The 36-year-old, who had earlier scripted history by becoming the only women boxer to have clinched eight world championship medals, slumped to a 1-4 defeat against European champion Cakiroglu by split verdict to bow out of the tournament. 

Cakiroglu will now lock horns with Liliya Aetbaeva of Russia in the summit showdown of the 51kg event on Sunday. 

Meanwhile, third-seed Kom has appealed against the judges' decision to hand the win to Busenaz Cakiroglu, ANI reported. 

Earlier on Thursday, Kom assured herself of at least a bronze medal at the 2019 World Boxing Championships after booking her place in the semi-finals with a 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Rio Olympic bronze-medallist Ingrit Valencia Colombia.

The victory saw the Manipuri grappler became the first-ever boxer to clinch eighth World Championships medals. 

The Indian boxer was earlier tied with Cuban legend Felix Savon on seven World Championships medals after winning the gold medal in the 48kg category in New Delhi last year.

Meanwhile, it is also Kom's first World Championships medal in the 51kg flyweight category--the one chosen for 2020 Olympics in Tokyo-- and not in her general weight category of 48kg. 

 

 

