TT Championships

World TT Championships Finals: Manika Batra, G Sathiyan lose in mixed doubles quarters

Manika and Sathiyan suffered 11-5, 11-2, 7-11, 11-9 defeat against Japan's Omokazu Harimoto and Hina Hayata.

World TT Championships Finals: Manika Batra, G Sathiyan lose in mixed doubles quarters
TT player Manika Batra (Source: Twitter)

The mixed doubles pair of Manika Batra and G Sathiyan suffered a defeat in the quarterfinals of the ongoing World Table Tennis Championships.

The duo suffered a defeat against Japan's Omokazu Harimoto and Hina Hayata. The Japanese duo defeated Manika and Sathiyan 11-5, 11-2, 7-11, 11-9.

Manika along with Archana Kamath also suffered a defeat in the women's doubles quarterfinals.

The pair was defeated by Sarah De Nutte and Xia Lian Ni of Luxembourg. The Indian duo was defeated 1-11, 6-11, 8-11.

