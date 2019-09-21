close

World Wrestling Championships

World Wrestling Championship: Rahul Aware loses in semis, to fight for bronze medal

World Wrestling Championship: Rahul Aware loses in semis, to fight for bronze medal

Indian wrestler Rahul Aware will fight for a bronze medal at the World Wrestling Championships after losing his semi-final bout against Beko Lomtadze of Georgia in the men's 61 kg category of the prestigious tournament at Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan on Saturday. 

Aware made a poor start to the bout by giving an early 0-4 lead to Lomtadze before the Georgian went into the break with a 1-7 advantage. The Indian grappler then bounced back strongly to reduce the gap to 6-8 before former world silver-medallist Lomtadz held his nerves to eventually emerge victorious by a margin of 10-7. 

Aware, however, has a chance to secure a bronze medal with a victory in the bout slated to take place on Sunday. 

Earlier in the day, the Indian wrestler defeated former Asian champion Rassul Kaliyev of Kazakhstan 10-7 in a thrilling quarter-final clash to make it to the last-four of the World Wrestling Championships. 

Meanwhile, junior world champion Deepak Punia--another Indian in the fray--had earlier on Saturday became the fourth athele from the country to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after booking his place in the semi-finals of the ongoing event. 

Punia had entered the last-four of the World Wrestling Championships after sweeping past Carlos Mendez of Colombia 7-6 in the quater-final bout of the men's  86-kg freestyle category.

Vinesh Phogat,  Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia were the others to secure their berth in the Tokyo Olympics after winning bronze medals in their respective weight categories.

World Wrestling ChampionshipsRahul AwareDeepak PuniaVinesh Phogat
