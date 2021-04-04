WrestleMania 37: WWE makes major announcement for this year's Andre the Giant Battle Royal

A week before hosting it's premier event, WrestleMania 37, WWE had some major news for the fans. A special edition of Friday Night SmackDown will premier this week, which will feature the Andre the Giant Battle Royal match and a Fatal 4 Way battle for the SmackDown Tag Team titles, currently held by the pair of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Rooder.

The show will also see current Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, and Rated R superstar Edge assemble at the ring, a build up to promote their Triple Threat match on Night 2 of WrestleMania 37.

The following members will take part in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal match

Akira Tozawa, Angel Garza, Cedric Alexander, Drew Gulak, Elias, Erik, Gran Metalik, Humberto Carrillo, Jaxson Ryker, Jey Uso, Kalisto, King Baron Corbin, Lince Dorado, Mace, Murphy, Mustafa Ali, Ricochet, Shelton Benjamin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Slapjack, T-BAR, Tucker

Meanwhile, there has been no confirmation regarding the participants of the Fatal 4 Way, but it is predicted that the pair of Roode and Ziggler is likely to go against Otis and Chad Gable, Rey Mysterio and son Dominik, and The Street Profits.

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal was not held at WrestleMania 36 due to the pandemic and in 2019 Braun Strowman had won the contest. The match, which is usually scheduled for WrestleMania first took place in 2014 at the WrestleMania 30 with Cesaro winning the maiden contest. After which Big Show won in 2015, followed by King Corbin next year, Mojo Rawley in 2017, and Matt Hardy in 2018.

Meanwhile, no announcement has been made for the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal. After this week's Friday Night SmackDown, WWE will hold it's biggest pay-per-view event WrestleMania 37, which is scheduled to take place at 4:30 am (IST) on April 11 and 12.