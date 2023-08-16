trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2649874
NewsOther Sports
WRESTLEMANIA 40

WrestleMania 40: Check All Details Of Ticket Sales; Price, Access And More

WrestleMania 40: Checkout all the details about the major event including ticket prices and where to buy them with more information.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 08:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

WrestleMania 40: Check All Details Of Ticket Sales; Price, Access And More Image source: Twitter

WrestleMania 40: The biggest event of the wrestling industry is set to take place on April 6 and 7 in 2024. It will be the first time in 25 years that WrestleMania will come to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Before this, the city has hosted the premier event in 1999.

According to sources, WrestleMania 40 ticket prices would start at $40. Afterward, these ticket costs increase based on the fan's preferred seating. WWE fans may purchase a ringside seat for $10,000 on the most expensive ticket.

The Stamford-based promotion stated that beginning August 18 at 10 AM ET, fans can purchase tickets for WrestleMania 40 through Ticketmaster. However, WWE also offers special ticket packages available on site prior to the regular ticket sale on August 18.

Reports were suggesting that Brock Lesnar is likely to make a surprise appearance at the Money in the Bank on July 1 but turns out it was the sixteen-time WWE Champion - John Cena was the one instead. Cena came out after Cody Rhodes who defeated Dominik Mysterio.

Cena entered like he does, absolutely hyped. The 02 Arena was singing his theme song while he entered and he made the crowd go crazy demanding WWE to give the London crowd a taste of the upcoming WrestleMania event.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train