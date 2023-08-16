WrestleMania 40: Check All Details Of Ticket Sales; Price, Access And More

WrestleMania 40: The biggest event of the wrestling industry is set to take place on April 6 and 7 in 2024. It will be the first time in 25 years that WrestleMania will come to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Before this, the city has hosted the premier event in 1999.

According to sources, WrestleMania 40 ticket prices would start at $40. Afterward, these ticket costs increase based on the fan's preferred seating. WWE fans may purchase a ringside seat for $10,000 on the most expensive ticket.

The Stamford-based promotion stated that beginning August 18 at 10 AM ET, fans can purchase tickets for WrestleMania 40 through Ticketmaster. However, WWE also offers special ticket packages available on site prior to the regular ticket sale on August 18.



The Price chart for Wrestlemania 40. Green shirt guy is gonna have to shell out $10,000 for that seat he always gets pic.twitter.com/jO5SRHVFWU — Wrestlelamia.co.uk (@wrestlelamia) August 15, 2023

Reports were suggesting that Brock Lesnar is likely to make a surprise appearance at the Money in the Bank on July 1 but turns out it was the sixteen-time WWE Champion - John Cena was the one instead. Cena came out after Cody Rhodes who defeated Dominik Mysterio.

Cena entered like he does, absolutely hyped. The 02 Arena was singing his theme song while he entered and he made the crowd go crazy demanding WWE to give the London crowd a taste of the upcoming WrestleMania event.