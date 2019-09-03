close

Geeta Phogat

Wrestler Geeta Phogat, husband Pawan Kumar expecting their first child

Phogat got married to fellow wrestler Pawan Kumar in November 2016.   

Wrestler Geeta Phogat, husband Pawan Kumar expecting their first child
Image Credits: Twitter/@geeta_phogat

Indian star wrestler Geeta Phogat has announced that she is expecting her first child with wrestler husband Pawan Kumar. 

The 30-year-old from Haryana's Bhiwani took to her social media handle to reveal the world that she is pregnant.  

Sharing a picture of herself with a baby bump, Geeta said that a woman can never understand life fully until it grows inside her. 

“A mother's joy begins when new life is stirring inside… when a tiny heartbeat is heard for the very first time, and a playful kick reminds that liitle one is never alone. You never understand life until it grows inside of you," she wrote on Twitter. 

Phogat won India's first-ever gold medal in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games in 2010. She was also the first Indian female grappler to have qualified for the Olympic Summer Games.

Phogat got married to fellow wrestler Pawan Kumar in November 2016. 

 

