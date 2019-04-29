Wrestling Federation of India recommends Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award

Wrestling Federation of India has recommended wrestlersVinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, the highest sporting honour in India.

Vinesh Phogat has won two gold medals in Commonwealth Games - 2014 Glasgow Games (48 kg category) and 2018 Gold Coast (50 kg category). She won one gold in 2014 Incheon - 48 kg category and one bronze in 2018 Jakarta - 50 kg category in Asian Games. She was awarded Arjuna Award in the year 2016.

Bajrang Punia in 2018 won golds at the Asian Games in Jakarta and Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast in the 65 kg category. He also achieved the number 1 ranking in wrestling, in a first for India, at the World level. He won the Arjuna award in the year 2015.

The WFI has also recommended Rahul Aware, Harpreet Singh, Divya Kakran and Pooja Dhanda for the Arjuna award.

Virender Kumar, Sujeet Maan, Narendra Kumar & Vikram Kumar have been recommended for the Dronacharya award while Bheem Singh and Jai Prakash have been recommended for the Dhyanchand award.