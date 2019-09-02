close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chris Jericho

Wrestling legend Chris Jericho beats Adam Page to become first AEW world champion

The victory saw him add another feather on his already illustrious 29-year-long caeer, which is filled with several other feats in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and World Championship Wrestling (WCW).  

Wrestling legend Chris Jericho beats Adam Page to become first AEW world champion
Image Credits: Twitter/@AEWrestling

American wrestler and WWE champion Chris Jericho has become the first-ever All Elite Wrestling champion by beating Hangman Adam Page in the main event of AEW's All Out at the Sears Centre in Chicago.

In the inaugral edition of AEW World Champion, Jericho brought the hard-hitting clash to an end by hitting 28-year-old Page with his Judas Effect finisher. 

Following the win, 48-year-old Jericho could be seen celebrating in the ring with his new belt before he was attended by medical staff to treat his bloody face, the New York Post reported. 

However, Jericho was not happy with the celebration and also roasted people at the backstage for the same. He asked the people for a thank you before heading towards the locker room. 

The victory saw him add another feather on his already illustrious 29-year-long caeer, which is filled with several other feats in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

 

 

 

Tags:
Chris JerichoAdam PagewrestlingAll Elite Wrestling
Next
Story

PKL 7: Pawan Sehrawat shines as Bengaluru Bulls beat Tamil Thalaivas 33-27

Must Watch

PT3M53S

Watch: Visuals of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations from Mumbai