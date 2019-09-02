Wrestling legend Chris Jericho beats Adam Page to become first AEW world champion

American wrestler and WWE champion Chris Jericho has become the first-ever All Elite Wrestling champion by beating Hangman Adam Page in the main event of AEW's All Out at the Sears Centre in Chicago.

In the inaugral edition of AEW World Champion, Jericho brought the hard-hitting clash to an end by hitting 28-year-old Page with his Judas Effect finisher.

Following the win, 48-year-old Jericho could be seen celebrating in the ring with his new belt before he was attended by medical staff to treat his bloody face, the New York Post reported.

However, Jericho was not happy with the celebration and also roasted people at the backstage for the same. He asked the people for a thank you before heading towards the locker room.

I call this one “Blood, Sweat & Tears”. And Thank you #ChrisJericho for becoming the very FIRST @AEWrestling champion & for making #AEW the most talked about wrestling company in the world today.... aewontnt @… https://t.co/dgbAhTQmk6 — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) September 2, 2019

Even though he's the very first #AEWWorldChampion - @IAmJericho is still not happy and waiting for his thank you. #AEW #AllEliteWrestling pic.twitter.com/W45knLGuzI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 1, 2019

The victory saw him add another feather on his already illustrious 29-year-long caeer, which is filled with several other feats in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and World Championship Wrestling (WCW).