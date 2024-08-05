Wrestling Paris Olympics 2024 Schedule: When, Where And How To Watch Wrestling Event Live On TV, Mobile Apps, Online

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, six Indian wrestlers will compete from August 5 to 11 at the Champ de Mars Arena in Paris. This edition will be the 21st appearance of Indian wrestlers in the Olympics. Notably, Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia, who won silver and bronze at Tokyo 2020, will not be competing this time.

Keep An Eye On These Indian Wrestlers

Vinesh Phogat, a two-time Olympian, will compete in the women’s 50kg category, having previously wrestled in the 48kg category at Rio 2016 and the 53kg category at Tokyo 2020.

Antim Panghal, who secured a bronze at last year’s Asian Games, will make her Olympic debut in the women’s 53kg event. She earned her Olympic spot by winning bronze at the World Championships.

Anshu Malik (women’s 57kg), Reetika Hooda (women’s 76kg), and Nisha Dahiya (women’s 68kg) are also set for their Olympic debuts. Malik is a Commonwealth Games silver medallist, Hooda is an U-23 world champion, and Dahiya won silver at the Asian Championships.

Aman Sehrawat, the sole Indian male wrestler, will compete in the men’s freestyle 57kg event. He is an Asian champion and bronze medallist at the Asian Games.

India has a history of seven Olympic wrestling medals: two silver and five bronze. KD Jadhav won bronze in Helsinki 1952; Sushil Kumar won bronze at Beijing 2008 and silver at London 2012; Yogeshwar Dutt and Sakshi Malik also earned bronze at London 2012 and Rio 2016, respectively.

Paris 2024 Olympics Wrestling Schedule for Indian Wrestlers (IST)

August 5 (Monday)

Women’s freestyle 68kg: 1/8 final - 6:30 PM

Women’s freestyle 68kg: 1/4 final - 7:50 PM

Women’s freestyle 68kg: Semi-final - 1:10 AM

August 6 (Tuesday)

Women’s freestyle 68kg: Repechage - 2:30 PM

Women’s freestyle 50kg: 1/8 final - 3:00 PM

Women’s freestyle 50kg: 1/4 final - 4:20 PM

Women’s freestyle 50kg: Semi-final - 10:25 PM

August 7 (Wednesday)

Women’s freestyle 68kg: Bronze medal match - 12:20 AM

Women’s freestyle 68kg: Final - 12:45 AM

Women’s freestyle 50kg: Repechage - 2:30 PM

Women’s freestyle 53kg: 1/8 final - 3:00 PM

Women’s freestyle 53kg: 1/4 final - 4:20 PM

Women’s freestyle 53kg: Semi-final - 10:25 PM

August 8 (Thursday)

Women’s freestyle 50kg: Bronze medal match - 12:20 AM

Women’s freestyle 50kg: Final - 12:45 AM

Women’s freestyle 53kg: Repechage - 2:30 PM

Men’s freestyle 57kg: 1/8 final - 3:00 PM

Women’s freestyle 57kg: 1/8 final - 3:00 PM

Men’s freestyle 57kg: 1/4 final - 4:20 PM

Women’s freestyle 57kg: 1/4 final - 4:20 PM

Men’s freestyle 57kg: Semi-final - 9:45 PM

Women’s freestyle 57kg: Semi-final - 10:25 PM

August 9 (Friday)

Women’s freestyle 53kg: Bronze medal match - 12:20 AM

Women’s freestyle 53kg: Final - 12:45 AM

Men’s freestyle 57kg: Repechage - 2:30 PM

Women’s freestyle 57kg: Repechage - 2:30 PM

Men’s freestyle 57kg: Bronze medal match - 11:00 PM

Men’s freestyle 57kg: Final - 11:25 PM

August 10 (Saturday)

Women’s freestyle 57kg: Bronze medal match - 12:20 AM

Women’s freestyle 57kg: Final - 12:45 AM

Women’s freestyle 76kg: 1/8 final - 3:00 PM

Women’s freestyle 76kg: 1/4 final - 4:20 PM

Women’s freestyle 76kg: Semi-final - 10:25 PM

August 11 (Sunday)

Women’s freestyle 76kg: Repechage - 2:30 PM

Women’s freestyle 76kg: Bronze medal match - 4:50 PM

Women’s freestyle 76kg: Final - 5:15 PM

Where to watch Wrestling event at Paris Olympics?

For those eager to follow wrestling the Paris Olympics 2024 is being broadcast live across multiple channels of the Sports18 Network in India. Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD will cover the event in English, with additional Tamil and Telugu broadcasts available. Sports18 Khel and Sports18 2 will provide coverage in Hindi. This comprehensive coverage will ensure that viewers can follow wrestling progress live and in high definition.

Where to live stream Wrestling event at Paris Olympics?

For online streaming, fans can watch the Paris Olympics 2024 live on the JioCinema app and website, which offers free access to the games. This option provides a convenient way for viewers to watch wrestling's event from anywhere.