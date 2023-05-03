topStoriesenglish2602524
NewsOther Sports
WRESTLING PROTEST

Wrestling Protest: Bajrang Punia Justifies Use Of Facilities In 4-Star Hotel

A picture of Bajrang and his wife Sangeeta Phogat, having food at hotel's restaurant, went viral on social media

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 10:37 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Wrestling Protest: Bajrang Punia Justifies Use Of Facilities In 4-Star Hotel

Bajrang Punia on Wednesday justified using facilties at a posh hotel near Jantar Mantar, saying the women who are part of the protest need some private space to meet their basic requirements.

A picture of Bajrang and his wife Sangeeta Phogat, having food at hotel's restaurant, went viral on social media. (Also read: 'My Comments Were Misinterpreted': PT Usha Meets Protesting Wrestlers, Assures Support)

"This is also being spread that no one is staying at Jantar Mantar but a lot of media people are staying here even during night. There are women with us and they need private space where they can freshen up and change clothes. They can't do it on the road," Bajrang said in their defence.

"They also need to use washrooms. The ones here (at Jantar Mantar) do not have water, so that's why we have rooms. (Sitting at protest) does not mean that we take bath on road," he said.

Sakshi said the Delhi police is also spreading misinformation that wrestlers have left the protest site.

"Some people are saying that we do not sleep here during the night. But anyone can come and check. Media people are always here," she said,

Vinesh added,"A few kids from an NGO had come to meet us this morning but Police people told them that we do not stay here and come around noon as we leave the site in the night. Then someone told them that police officers are lying."

Bajrang added,"It's the Police that is misleading people."

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar
DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal