हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus pandemic

Wrestling World Cup: Ravi Kumar, Deepak Punia among 24 wrestlers to represent India

It will be the first international competition that Indian wrestlers will be participating in after the nationwide coronavirus lockdown was imposed in March. 

Wrestling World Cup: Ravi Kumar, Deepak Punia among 24 wrestlers to represent India
Image courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Ravi Kumar and Deepak Punia are among the 24 wrestlers who will be representing India in the upcoming Wrestling World Cup to be held from December 12 to December 18, 2020. A contingent of 42 members, including 24 wrestlers, 9 coaches, 3 support staff, and 3 referees, will be travelling to Belgrade, Serbia to represent India at the senior Individual World Cup, according to an official statement.

It will be the first international competition that Indian wrestlers will be participating in after the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The participation in the tournament has been sanctioned by the government at an overall cost of more than Rs 90 lakh and will include Air Tickets, Boarding and Lodging, United World Wrestling licence fees, visa fees and out of pocket allowances for players, coaches and referees, said the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports statement.

Live TV

These wrestlers will participate in the tournament:

Men’s freestyle: Ravi Kumar (57 kg), Rahul Aware (61 kg), Naveen (70 kg), Gourav Baliyan (79 kg), Deepak Punia  (86 kg), Satyavart Kadian (97 kg), Sumit (125 kg)

Men’s Greco-Roman: Arjun Halakurki (55 kg), Gyanender (60 kg), Sachin Rana (63 kg), Ashu (67 kg), Aditya Kundu (72 kg), Sajan (77 kg), Sunil Kumar (87 kg), Hardeep (97 kg), Naveen (130 kg)

Women’s: Nirmala Devi (50 kg), Pinki (55 kg), Anshu (57 kg), Sarita (59 kg), Sonam (62 kg), Sakshi Malik (65 kg), Gursharan Preet Kaur (72 kg), Kiran (76 kg)

India have attained a total of four Olympic quotas in wrestling through Bajrang Punia (men’s freestyle 65 kg), Vinesh Phogat (women’s 53 kg), Ravi Kumar, and Deepak Punia. 

These Indian wrestlers will have two more opportunities to attain the remaining quotas at the Asian Qualification Tournament scheduled in March 2021 and the World Qualification Tournament scheduled from April 29 to May 2, 2021.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Coronavirus pandemiccovid-19 pandemicIndian Wrestlers
Next
Story

Olympic rings monument illuminated upon return to Tokyo Bay
  • 95,34,964Confirmed
  • 1,38,648Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT29M13S

DNA: What are the demands of farmers?