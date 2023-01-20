topStoriesenglish
WTT Contender: Manika Batra cruises into semifinal, beats Korea's Choi Hyojoo

Manika will face world number 24 China's Zhang Rui for a place in the final later on Friday night

Last Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 09:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Star India paddler Manika Batra advanced to the WTT Contender semifinals after eking out a 3-2 win over Korea's Choi Hyojoo on Friday (January 20).

The world number 36 Manika toiled hard for 41 minutes before getting the better of Hyojoo 11-6 11-9 4-11 5-11 11-7 in the women's singles quarterfinal at Lusail Sports Arena. After taking a 2-0 lead, Manika surrendered the next two games tamely before holding her nerve to win the fifth game and seal a last-four spot. She will face world number 24 China's Zhang Rui for a place in the final later on Friday night.

