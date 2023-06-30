trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2629113
WTT Contender Zagreb: Manika Batra Moves To Pre-Quarterfinal

In Men's single, Sharath Kamal Achanta won his first round against Lilian Bardet in a close battle by 3-2.

Last Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 08:44 PM IST|Source: ANI

Indian table tennis player Manika Batra progressed to the Pre-Quarterfinal of the WTT Contender Zagreb after winning in the first round.

Manika defeated a lower-ranked paddler from Croatia Hana Arapovic with 3-1 at the Dom Sportova. Manika will now take on World ranked 11 Shin Yubin of Korea on Friday.

On the other, Sutirtha Mukherjee bowed out of the tournament after losing 0-3 to the higher-ranked Korean paddler Yang Ha Eun in 1st round.

On the other, Harmeet Desai and Sharath were beaten up in the first round by Chinese duo Lin Gaoyuan and Liang Jingkun by 0-3.

In the women's double, Sutirtha-Ayhika Mukherjee lost to Croatia pair Mateja Jeger- Ivana Malobabic by 1-3. While India was also left disappointed in the mixed double event as Manika and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran were defeated by South Korean duo Cho Seungmin and Lee Zion by 2-3.

