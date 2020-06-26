WWE announcers Renee Young, Kayla Braxton diagnosed with coronavirus

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) announcers Renee Young and Kayla Braxtor have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus that continues to threaten the entire world.

Renee took to her official Twitter handle to confirm that she has been diagnosed with COVID-19. She further asked everyone to follow all the safety guidelines to avoid the further spread of the virus.

"Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone," Young tweeted.

Braxton, on the other hand, too took to social media to reveal that she has once again been tested positive for COVID-19.

"Was keeping it quiet but since everyone else is sharing, I feel like it is my responsibility to share this PSA: YOU CAN GET COVID-19 MORE THAN ONCE! I had it back in early March and then thought I was invincible after I recovered. Not true. Dont be dumb like me,” Braxton said in a now-deleted tweet.

Notably, Renee's show WWE Backstage got cancelled a couple of weeks ago.

Braxton, on the other hand, has been diagnosed with the virus for the second time. She had earlier recovered from the virus in March.

According to a report in Pro Wrestling Sheet, WWE conducted COVID-19 tests this week and multiple people including an in-ring talent were diagnosed with the virus.