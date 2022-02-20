WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: Brock Lesnar wins WWE title, Roman Reigns remains Universal champion; check all results here

In the action-packed WWE Elimination Chamber, which took place outside of the United States for the first time ever, Brock Lesnar won the men's title match, squashing all of the other competitors inside of the chamber.

The pay-per-view event, which took place in Saudi Arabia, saw some high-class matches as Roman Reigns became the first Samoan to defeat Goldberg, while Becky Lynch retained her championship against Lita. However, the highlight of the night was Brock Lesnar who became WWE Champion once again.

With Brock Lesnar's championship win, he has punched his ticket to The Show of Shows for a Title vs. Title Match against Roman Reigns, who retained the Universal Champion title with a win over Goldberg.

WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Austin Theory opened the match against Seth Rollins. Theory got the opening right but Rollins came back with several superkicks and powerbombed Theory into the side of Bobby Lashley's pod, sending him through the plexiglass and into the champion to take out the upstart and The All Mighty before Riddle joined the fray seconds later.

As the match goes on, Lashley was accompanied out of the Chamber by WWE officials after being deemed unfit to continue due to concussion. AJ Styles then entered in at number four and the remaining Superstars battered one another, setting up a Tower of Doom before Theory found himself on the receiving end.

Meanwhile, Lesnar, tired of waiting, broke his pod and entered the match. He landed an F-5 on Rollins and pinned him. The Beast then eliminated Riddle with another F-5.

After picking up his third elimination with another F-5 to Styles, Lesnar closed the chamber door to trap a retreating Theory inside. The Beast chased Theory around the chamber, but the newcomer stopped the charging Beast with a low-blow uppercut and a DDT for a two-count.

Theory attempted to climb to the top of the cage and escape but was pulled back inside by Lesnar, who bounced his head off the plexiglass before F-5ing Theory off the top of a pod and mercifully covering him for a pin.

Brock Lesnar has beaten every black WWE Champion in WWE history… I- #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/8tMc9ZwQcQ — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) February 19, 2022

Talking about other results, Bianca Belair won the women's Elimination Chamber match and she will compete for a world title at WrestleMania. Belair will face Becky Lynch, who beat her at SummerSlam to win the belt.

Meanwhile, while Ronda Rousey and Naomi beat Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville in tag team action, while Madcap Moss went on to lose to Drew McIntyre.

Also, Rey Mysterio defeated The Mizthe, while the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match did not take place as The Usos had attacked The Viking Raiders even before the contest even started.