WWE Fastlane: Roman Reigns beats Daniel Bryan to defend Universal Championship, The Fiend returns

Universal Championship holder Roman Reigns continued his dominance with a win over Daniel Bryan at WWE Fastlane on Sunday (March 21) night. The champion, who will face ‘Rated R’ superstar Edge at Wrestlemania 37, had tapped out to Bryan but since the official didn't see it, Reigns escaped. Reigns also got some help from his cousin, Jey Uso with Edge as the special ringside enforcer for the match.

‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt made his much-awaited comeback with a slightly different look and attacked Randy Orton. He had been away from action since TLC 2020.

Here are the complete results of WWE Fastlane...

Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan

For the first time since his comeback, Roman Reigns tapped out to a superstar but Edge, who was officiating the match, didn't see it. The turn of events resulted in Reigns retaining the Universal Championship.

Bryan was dominating the proceedings when Jey Uso attacked Edge and Bryan. The latter took down Reigns’ cousin but mistakenly hit Edge with a steel chair. This resulted in the ‘Rated R’ superstar failing to see Reigns tapping out.

Alexa Bliss vs Randy Orton

A little help from ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt, helped Alexa Bliss defeat Orton in an inter-gender match at the Fastlane. The Fiend emerged out of the ashes and attacked Orton. The match ended with Bliss pinning the former WWE Champion.

Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus squared off in an action-packed clash where the duo pushed each other to the limits. Sheamus hit McIntyre with a Brouge Kick and also sent him through a table. But it all happened outside the ring and he couldn't capitalise on the opportunity.

McIntyre sealed the win after hitting Sheamus with a DDT on a piece of a table and then going for the Claymore Kick.

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair

The team of Baszler and Jax retained the tag team titles ahead of Wrestlemania 37. Unsurprisingly, Banks hit Belair after the end of the match as they are slated to square off at Wrestlemania.

Seth Rollins vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Participating in his first one-on-one match on a pay-per-view since his return, Rollins defeated Nakamura. His Wrestlemania 37 opponent will be one to watch out for.

Big E vs Apollo Crews

Intercontinental Champion Big E continued his title run with a win over Crews. Crews was the favourite going into the contest and he might get another opportunity at the next pay-per-view event.

Braun Strowman vs Elias

Strowman faced Elias instead of Shane McMahon, who was ruled out due to an injury. The former Universal Champion defeated Elias after hitting him with a running power slam.

Riddle vs Mustafa Ali

United States Champion Riddle retained his title with a win over Ali in the kickoff show. Following the match, the members of Retribution attacked their leader.