हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
hulk hogan

WWE: Hulk Hogan reveals he was making more than Rs 77 crore but 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin earned THIS amount

Former WWE superstar Hulk Hogan, in his autobiography, has mentioned that he used to make around $10 million or more than Rs 77 crore per year during the later phases of the 1980s when he was at the top of the sport. 

WWE: Hulk Hogan reveals he was making more than Rs 77 crore but &#039;Stone Cold&#039; Steve Austin earned THIS amount
Source/Twitter

One of WWE's biggest superstars Hulk Hogan recently revealed his income at the peak of his career. Hogan used to make $10 million (Rs 77 crore) during his peak time in 29 years long career in wrestling. He has won six WWF championships along with six WCW championships. Late in his career, he took a bold decision to turn villain as a member of the New World Order in the WCW. Along with Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman were the members of nWo. 

Hulk Hogan, in his autobiography, has mentioned that he used to make around $10 million (Rs 77 crore) per year during the later phases of the 1980s. Yet, Hogan was not the costliest wrestler in WWE as Steve Austin used to make $12 million (Rs 93 crore) at his peak time in his career. WWE has never confirmed these figures. 

According to Wealthy Gorilla, Hulk Hogan's net worth is $25 million (Rs 194 crore). Hogan lives his life king-size. In the 1990s Hogan spent millions on his luxury lifestyle which led to a huge dent in his earnings. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hulk Hogan (@hulkhogan)

Hogan also tried his luck as an actor in Hollywood. He charged a fee of $15,000 for a role in ‘Rocky III’. Hogan also featured in popular movies named 'No Holds Barred' and 'Suburban Commando'. Hogan was also seen in a TV reality show named 'Hogan Knows Best'. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
hulk hoganWWEWWFStone Cold Steve AustinWWE news
Next
Story

Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Anshu Malik in India's wrestling team for Commonwealth Games 2022

Must Watch

PT19M25S

Today's Astro Show: Know the solution to all your problems Through Jyotish Guru