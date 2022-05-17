One of WWE's biggest superstars Hulk Hogan recently revealed his income at the peak of his career. Hogan used to make $10 million (Rs 77 crore) during his peak time in 29 years long career in wrestling. He has won six WWF championships along with six WCW championships. Late in his career, he took a bold decision to turn villain as a member of the New World Order in the WCW. Along with Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman were the members of nWo.

Hulk Hogan, in his autobiography, has mentioned that he used to make around $10 million (Rs 77 crore) per year during the later phases of the 1980s. Yet, Hogan was not the costliest wrestler in WWE as Steve Austin used to make $12 million (Rs 93 crore) at his peak time in his career. WWE has never confirmed these figures.

According to Wealthy Gorilla, Hulk Hogan's net worth is $25 million (Rs 194 crore). Hogan lives his life king-size. In the 1990s Hogan spent millions on his luxury lifestyle which led to a huge dent in his earnings.

Hogan also tried his luck as an actor in Hollywood. He charged a fee of $15,000 for a role in ‘Rocky III’. Hogan also featured in popular movies named 'No Holds Barred' and 'Suburban Commando'. Hogan was also seen in a TV reality show named 'Hogan Knows Best'.