WWE: John Cena Set To Visit India For Superstar Spectacle Event, Check Details

16-time World Champion John Cena is excited to visit India for WWE's Superstar Spectacle event, which will take place on September 8. Cena will make his WWE return in next month's SmackDown on September 1 at The Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

"Cannot wait to reunite with the WWE family live on Smackdown! Especially excited to meet the WWE Universe in India and wrestle for the first time ever in India. The time is now. C U all very soon! WWE, WWE India," wrote Cena.

Where can the fans witness John Cena in India?

The WWE event is set to take place at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. Cena announced his plan to visit India through the social media platform X (formerly called Twitter). However, there is no official statement out yet on Cena's opponent for the event.

Cena recently expressed how much he misses being part of WWE day in and day out.

"Man, I wish I was still there every day. I just can't. My body can't do it anymore and I don't want to give the consumer a bad product. That's a thing that I learned from those veterans at that time. Guys like Eddie just would risk so much. He's like, 'I'm never gonna give the consumer a bad product. I don't care how I feel. I don't care how I feel physically, I don't care what baggage I have mentally. When I'm on, they paid good money and I'm gonna go out there and give everything I have and sometimes find it when it's not there," the 46-year-old wrestling icon revealed during an interaction with Busted Open Radio.