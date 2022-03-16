WWE legend Scott Hall dies: Bret Hart, Kevin Nash and others pay tribute

The wrestling world is still in shock and sad from the passing away of legend Scott Hall. Mourning Hall's loss, who was a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, many known names from the wrestling industry payed tribute to him. Bret "The Hitman" Hart expressed his heart out on Scott Hall's demise and payed tribute to his friend. Bret and Scott wrestled several times in the WWE under the name Razor Ramon.

"I'm saddened to hear of the passing of Scott Hall. I wasn’t very close with Scott in his later years, but upon reflection, I can flashback to many happy and fun memories of the days when he was my friend," said Bret Hart.

"I think Scott carried many heavy crosses long before I ever knew him. He was a good friend to Owen long before he became Razor Ramon. Wrestling life can be so much fun, and at the same time, it can take all you have at the same time. I will always remember Scott in the better times with his cool, dry sense of humour while playing gently with my sons. We had many matches and he was a hard worker. I loved my matches with him at Royal Rumble and the first King of the Ring in 1993." he added.

The Hitman also expressed his view that the world has lost way too many wrestlers from his generation, that too very soon. "I fondly look back on so many terrific matches he had with Owen, Davey Boy, Sean Waltman (123 Kid), and Shawn Michaels," Bret Hart continued.

"We've lost so many wrestlers from my era, and this is just one more to a list that’s far too long. I won’t blame any one thing, but I do believe that if the days of wrestling 300 days a year had been kinder and more considerate, if we could’ve been home with our loved ones more, many of my old friends and brothers would still be here. I think Scott would smile to know that so many people really loved him and will truly miss him. One more wrestler. A fine machine gone too soon. My thoughts and prayer go out to his family, friends, and loved ones."

Scott Hall participated in wrestling during three decades from 1984 to until he retired in 2016. Hall signed with the WWE, when it was known as World Wrestling Federation, 1992, starting wrestling by the name of 'Razor Ramon'.

Shane McMahon wrote that he was "perhaps the greatest to ever perform in the squared circle".

Triple H tweeted "he lost a brother" and was gutted by the news.

Sting wrote " Heart breaking, HUGE loss"

You never realize how much you love someone until you can't. pic.twitter.com/jKRUehYMBF — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) March 16, 2022

Hall's nickname 'The Bad Guy' and the catchphrase 'Say hello to the Bad Guy' were inspirde by great Al Pacino's character, Tony Montana in Scarface. He left WWF in 1996 to join WCW (World Championship Wrestling), in which he was a founding member of the NWA (New World Order) with friends Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan.

During Scott's long career, he won a lot of titles. He was two time WCW United State Heavyweight Champion, one time WCW World Television Champion, four-time WWF Intercontinental Champion and nine times WCW World Tag Team Champion.

Scott Hall was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014 and in 2020 as a member of the NWO.