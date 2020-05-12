WWE Raw results: Asuka, Lashley, Garza emerge winners

While most of the sporting activities around the world are halted due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the WWE on Monday put together the best Raw since the beginning of the pamdemic.

The show started strongly with WWE star Becky Lynch announcing her pregnancy and revealing that Asuka had not won a contract for a title shot when she won the Money in the Bank Ladder match but had instead claimed victory in the Raw women's championship. After Lynch's announcement, the show continued through a series of strong segments.

It would not be wrong to say that most of the matches on Monday fell in the "very good" range, including a thrilling showing by Drew McIntyre and Andrade in an impromptu match. Some big returns were also witnessed on Monday such as The IIconics had their first match since November 2019, and Edge and Randy Orton ended the show with a confrontation in Edge's first appearance since WrestleMania.

Take a look at all the results:

Bobby Lashley defeated Humberto Carrillo via submission

Angel Garza defeated Akira Tozawa via pinfall

Drew McIntyre defeated Andrade via pinfall after a Claymore Kick

The IIconics defeated Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss via pinfall

R-Truth, Ricochet & Cedric Alexander defeated MVP, Shane Thorn & Brendan Vink via pinfall

Rey Mysterio & Aleister Black defeated Seth Rollins & Murphy via disqualification

Shayna Baszler defeated Natalya via pinfall