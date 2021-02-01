WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Results: Edge wins event for second time after 10 years

Edge turned the tables winning his second Royal Rumble 10 years on to book a spot at the Wrestlemania 37 in WWE Royal Rumble 2021 on Sunday. After Seth Rollins eliminated Braun Strowman and Christian, Edge pushed Rollins over the top only for Randy Orton to come back and hit Ege with the RKO.

Edge is a special case in WWE. He has returned in the men’s Royal Rumble twice before – once when he won it in 2010 and in 2020, when no one thought he would wrestle again. There was no way he was going to top either comeback, so it made more sense for him to be advertised this time around.

In addition to this, the story with Edge is naturally fantastic. He wants to regain the gold he never lost when he was forced to retire from the ring a decade ago, and the only way for him to earn that opportunity is to win the Royal Rumble for a second time.

Reigning WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns knocked out Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2021 to retain his title on Sunday. Owens handcuffed Reigns low to a steel pole and Reigns couldn’t stand up towards the end of the clash.

Referee’s count went up to nine but Reigns pushed the ref on to the steel and knocked him out. Low blow to Owens followed and Paul Heyman unhooked Reign. New official came in followed by a gullotine chock hold on Owens by Reigns and it seemed Owens was knocked out.

Bianca Blair wins women’s Royal Rumble

Bianca Belair from Knoxville in Tennessee eliminated Rhea Ripley to win the WWE women’s Royal Rumble 2021. She is going to Wrestlemania after entering at No.3 and having won her first Rumble, surviving a record time.

Belair and Ripley worked together and beat down Charlotte Flair. Charlotte fought back and tossed Belair around. She faced Rhea Ripley and they brawled in the middle of the ring. Charlotte and Ripley both tried their best to eliminate each other. Charlotte went for a big boot, but Rhea dumps her over the top. Charlotte hung on, but Bianca hit her with an elbow and Rhea and Bianca both throw her out of the ring.

Bianca and Rhea ended up as the final two. Bianca was busy crowing over Charlotte, but Rhea tries to throw her out. They both went out on the apron but they come to an understanding and get back in the ring to fight. Belair almost eliminated Ripley, as she hung on.

Drew McIntyre retains WWE title

Meanwhile, the WWE Royal Rumble 2021 got off to an explosive start with champion Drew McIntyre defending his title against Goldberg. In a hard-hitting, power-packed clash, it almost seemed as if Goldberg would once again become the new WWE Champion. But Drew McIntyre dug deep and pinned Goldberg after hitting the Claymore to retain his title.

Sasha Banks retained the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship via submission beating Carmella with the Banks Statement.

Even before the bell, action started outside the ring as Drew McIntyre performed a spear on Goldberg and Goldberg put McIntyre through a barricade outside the ring. The match finally started with McIntyre back in the ring who hit Goldberg with the Claymore only for him to kick-out, to the utter shock of the WWE Champion.

Recovering from that, Goldberg went on to deliver multiple spears and hit Drew McIntyre with the Jackhammer. McIntyre kicked-out of the Jackhammer and delivered a Claymore kick to Goldberg to finally pin him and retain his title after a hard-hitting quick match.

After the match, Goldberg came up to McIntyre and the two shared a genuine hug and a moment of respect. The Hall of Famer raised his hands before leaving the ring.