WWE star John Cena ties knot with long-time girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh

Legendary WWE star John Cena is a married man once again as he recently tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh.

The ceremony took place on October 12 in Tampa in Florida. It was a low-key affair attended by family, friends and WWE talent, according to a report in PWInsider.com

Cena and Shariatzadeh has been dating each other since March 2019 and reportedly got engaged earlier this year.

The pair initially sparked rumours of their engagement when Shariatzadeh was spotted wearing a big diamond ring on her left hand.

Earlier, Cena was married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009 to 2012 before the couple announced their split.

In 2018, WWE superstars Cena and Nikki Bella announced their split after dating each other for six years. Later, Bella got engaged to dancer Artem Chigvintsev before the pair welcomed their first child in July 2020.

On a professional front, Cena made his World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) main roster debut in July 2002 whe he challenged his American compatriot Kurt Angle for a match, only to suffer a defeat.

Popularly known as 'The Face of WWE', Cena made his WrestleMania debut at WrestleMania XX when he clinched victory against Big Show at the United States Championship in 2004.

During his wrestling career, Cena had claimed a record 16 WWE World Championships title to equal the record of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. He is also a five-time United States Champion, two-time WWE Tag Team Champion, two-time World Tag Team Champion.

Besides this, the American WWE star--who was also regarded as 'The Champ'---also won the Royal Rumble twice in the year 2008 and 2013.

He also tried his hand in acting, making his debut with a movie The Marine in 2006. He went on to feature in movies like 12 Rounds, Legendary, The Reunion before making a big break in 2015 with supporting roles in Trainwreck, Daddy's Home.