Becky Lynch

WWE superstar Becky Lynch announces pregnancy, says will remain away from ring for 'a while'

WWE superstar Becky Lynch on Monday (May 11) announced on the promotion's Raw television show that she is pregnant and will remain away from action for "a while."  Lynch, who is nicknamed "The Man", is engaged to fellow WWE headliner Seth Rollins.

Picture: Twitter/@WWE

"I'm torn between joy and sadness, because I'm at a place in my life where things are about to change and I needed to do something about it," an emotional Lynch said.

Lynch told People magazine that she found out about her pregnancy in April and their baby is due in December. Lynch also added that she was yet to decide on her in-ring future.

"I don't know what the next chapter is because I only know what it's like to think for myself when I'm by myself. So I don't know what it'll look like and how my priorities shift and what I'm going to want in the future. So, everything's open," Lynch told People. 

With the announcement, Lynch, who was the longest reigning Raw women's champion, relinquished the Raw women's title. Notably, Lynch held the Raw women's champion belt for 398 days after defeating Ronda Rousey in the WrestleMania 35 main event in April 2019. The triple-threat match also featured Charlotte Flair and it was the first women's main event in the history of WrestleMania.

The 33-year-old Lynch, a Ireland native, started her WWE journey in 2013. Lynch's real name is Rebecca Quin and she is a trained actor. Lynch is also pursuing a second career in film and television. Last week, Lynch had a guest spot on the season premiere of the Showtime series "Billions."

