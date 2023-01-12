WWE: Who is Nick Khan? Know all details about the new CEO after Stephanie McMahon's resignation

Nick Khan in the new WWE CEO as Stephanie McMahon has resigned. The World Wrestling Entertainment elected former chief Vince McMahon as the executive chairman of the board. The company announced on Tuesday (January 12) that co-chief executive officer and chairwoman Stephanie has resigned from her adding the information that Nick Khan will serve as the new WWE CEO. Nick will be the sole CEO of the company now.

"I look forward to cheering on WWE from the other side of the business, where I started when I was a little kid, as a pure fan," tweeted Stephanie announcing her resignation from the company.

Stephanie McMahon led a meeting with Nick Khan before Fridays SmackDown ensuring the company, management will remain intact, and nothing will change. She then resigns from the company. If that doesn’t tell you everything you need to know, I don’t know what will… — JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) January 11, 2023

Who is Nick Khan?

Nick is a famous personality in the business (WWE) and is also the President and Chief Revenue Officer of WWE. He was born and brought in the United States. He did his education from the School of Cinema-Television and university at the University of Southern California. His real name is Nicholas Khan but he's often called by his short name Nick Khan as the Chief of Revenue Officer of WWE.

Nick was the co-head of TV and has represented numerous on-air personalities. Slowly growing in the industry, he became one of CAA's recognizable agents in the process of transitioning clients to huge organizations. He's also one of the few members of the WWE hierarchy that have seen over 80 releases in 2021.