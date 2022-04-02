WWE Wrestlemania 38: Confirmed matches so far and venue to timings, all you need to know

The 38th edition of WWE WrestleMania has got fans hooked with its star-studded match-cards.
The biggest and oldest event of WWE will see the Head of the Table – Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in the main event with their ‘Winner Takes All’ match, by putting their Universal Championship and WWE Championship respectively at stake.
The marquee event will see the much-awaited comeback of ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin appearing on the Kevin Owens show.
The New Day's @TrueKofi & @AustinCreedWins take on @WWESheamus & @RidgeWWE TONIGHT at #WrestleMania!
8PM ET/5PM PT
Streaming exclusively on @peacockTV in U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else.https://t.co/BBJ9o53T14 pic.twitter.com/8CxXZ1Sdxc
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2022
‘The baddest woman on the planet’- Ronda Rousey will challenge the SmackDown Women’s Champion– Charlotte Flair in the title match. After a history of injuries and fractures, Raw Women’s Champion ‘Big Time Becks’ – Becky Lynch will put her title back on the line against Bianca Belair.
The match card also has in place a triple threat match of The Street Profits against the Raw Tag Team Champions - RK Bro and Alpha Academy
WWE Wrestlemania 38, Day 1 - April 3 schedule:
Drew McIntyre vs Happy Corbin
Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso (C) vs Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura - SmackDown Tag Team Championship match
Charlotte Flair (C) vs Ronda Rousey - SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
The Miz & Logan Paul vs The Mysterios (Rey & Dominik Mysterio)
Raw Women’s Championship Match - Becky Lynch (C) vs Bianca Belair
A special appearance from Stone Cold Steve Austin at the Kevin Owens show
Apart from this Seth Rollins will also be expected to be there, but whom will he face is still not confirmed so far.
WWE Wrestlemania 38, Day 2 - April 4 schedule:
Edge vs AJ Styles
Bobby Lashley vs Omos
Women’s Tag Team Championship: Fatal 4-Way Match - Queen Zelina and Carmella (C) vs Naomi and Sasha Banks vs Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs Natalya and Shayna Bazler
Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory
Sami Zayn vs Johnny Knoxville
RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle, (c)) vs The Street Profits vs Alpha Academy - Raw Tag Team Championship match
Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar - Winner Takes All: WWE and Universal Championships
WWE Wrestlemania 38 - When and where to watch:
Wrestlemania 38 will go live from 5:30 AM IST onwards, on April 3, and 4 and fans in India can tune into Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 for English and Hindi languages respectively, to catch the action on television, while the same can also be live-streamed through SonyLIV.