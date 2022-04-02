WWE Wrestlemania 38: Confirmed matches so far and venue to timings, all you need to know

The 38th edition of WWE WrestleMania has got fans hooked with its star-studded match-cards.

The biggest and oldest event of WWE will see the Head of the Table – Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in the main event with their ‘Winner Takes All’ match, by putting their Universal Championship and WWE Championship respectively at stake.

The marquee event will see the much-awaited comeback of ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin appearing on the Kevin Owens show.

‘The baddest woman on the planet’- Ronda Rousey will challenge the SmackDown Women’s Champion– Charlotte Flair in the title match. After a history of injuries and fractures, Raw Women’s Champion ‘Big Time Becks’ – Becky Lynch will put her title back on the line against Bianca Belair.

The match card also has in place a triple threat match of The Street Profits against the Raw Tag Team Champions - RK Bro and Alpha Academy

WWE Wrestlemania 38, Day 1 - April 3 schedule:

Drew McIntyre vs Happy Corbin

Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso (C) vs Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura - SmackDown Tag Team Championship match

Charlotte Flair (C) vs Ronda Rousey - SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

The Miz & Logan Paul vs The Mysterios (Rey & Dominik Mysterio)

Raw Women’s Championship Match - Becky Lynch (C) vs Bianca Belair

A special appearance from Stone Cold Steve Austin at the Kevin Owens show

Apart from this Seth Rollins will also be expected to be there, but whom will he face is still not confirmed so far.

WWE Wrestlemania 38, Day 2 - April 4 schedule:

Edge vs AJ Styles

Bobby Lashley vs Omos

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Fatal 4-Way Match - Queen Zelina and Carmella (C) vs Naomi and Sasha Banks vs Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs Natalya and Shayna Bazler

Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory

Sami Zayn vs Johnny Knoxville

RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle, (c)) vs The Street Profits vs Alpha Academy - Raw Tag Team Championship match

Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar - Winner Takes All: WWE and Universal Championships

WWE Wrestlemania 38 - When and where to watch:

Wrestlemania 38 will go live from 5:30 AM IST onwards, on April 3, and 4 and fans in India can tune into Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 for English and Hindi languages respectively, to catch the action on television, while the same can also be live-streamed through SonyLIV.