WWE WrestleMania 39 2023 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch LIVE Coverage on TV and Online in India?

WrestleMania 39: Checkout all the livestreaming details of the WrestleMania 39 in India. Superstars like John Cena, Brock Lesnar and many more will be in action.

Last Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 04:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau

WrestleMania 39: The biggest event in wrestling is set to take place in California on Saturday (April 1). Big stars like Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Rey Myterio and more will be seen in action. It is a 2-night affair in this WrestleMania 39.

The stage is set for all the iconic superstars who will feature in high-intensity matches with stylish entrances. Below are all the livestreaming details for the fans of the pay per view event.

Where will the WrestleMania 39 Pay Per View event take place?

The WrestleMania 2023 will take place at the SoFi stadium, in California. 

Where and what time can you watch WrestleMania 39 in India?

The action-packed wrestling event will be streamed live in India at 5:30 AM IST. WrestleMania Night One will occur on Sunday (April 2) while Night Two will be on the following day with the same timings. Channels:

Sony Ten 1/Sony Ten 1 HD - English

Sony Ten 3/Sony Ten 3 HD - Hindi

Sony Ten 4/Sony Ten 4 HD - Tamil and Telugu

WrestleMania 39 Date: April 2 and April 3.

How to watch the WrestleMania 2023 live stream in India?

The live streaming of WrestleMania 39 can be accessed through Sony Liv app.

WrestleMania 39 Night 1 and 2 fight cards

WrestleMania Night 1 will feature the following matches:

John Cena vs. Austin Theory for the United States Championship

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

The Usos vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Becky Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio 

Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders

WrestleMania 39 Night 2 will feature the following matches:

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s championship

Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship

Edge vs. Finn Bàlor in a Hell in a Cell match

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos 

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.

