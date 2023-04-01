WWE WrestleMania 39 2023 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch LIVE Coverage on TV and Online in India?
WrestleMania 39: Checkout all the livestreaming details of the WrestleMania 39 in India. Superstars like John Cena, Brock Lesnar and many more will be in action.
Trending Photos
WrestleMania 39: The biggest event in wrestling is set to take place in California on Saturday (April 1). Big stars like Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Rey Myterio and more will be seen in action. It is a 2-night affair in this WrestleMania 39.
The stage is set for all the iconic superstars who will feature in high-intensity matches with stylish entrances. Below are all the livestreaming details for the fans of the pay per view event.
Where will the WrestleMania 39 Pay Per View event take place?
The WrestleMania 2023 will take place at the SoFi stadium, in California.
Where and what time can you watch WrestleMania 39 in India?
The action-packed wrestling event will be streamed live in India at 5:30 AM IST. WrestleMania Night One will occur on Sunday (April 2) while Night Two will be on the following day with the same timings. Channels:
Sony Ten 1/Sony Ten 1 HD - English
Sony Ten 3/Sony Ten 3 HD - Hindi
Sony Ten 4/Sony Ten 4 HD - Tamil and Telugu
WrestleMania 39 Date: April 2 and April 3.
LWO: Latino World Order
Legado Del Fantasma has @reymysterio's back and he has theirs. @ZelinaVegaWWE @EscobarWWE @deltoro_wwe @joaquinwilde_ #WrestleMania #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/dfpFxyRnIC — WWE (@WWE) April 1, 2023
How to watch the WrestleMania 2023 live stream in India?
The live streaming of WrestleMania 39 can be accessed through Sony Liv app.
WrestleMania 39 Night 1 and 2 fight cards
WrestleMania Night 1 will feature the following matches:
John Cena vs. Austin Theory for the United States Championship
Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship
The Usos vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship
Becky Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL
Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul
Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio
Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders
WrestleMania 39 Night 2 will feature the following matches:
Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s championship
Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship
Edge vs. Finn Bàlor in a Hell in a Cell match
Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.
Live Tv
More Stories