WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 Final Results: John Cena SHOCKED By Austin Theory; Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens Beat Usos

The first night of WrestleMania 2023 was filled with action as Austin Theory beat fan favourite John Cena to retain his United States Championship wile Charlotte Flair lost to Rhea Ripley in an intense SmackDown Women's Championshop match Enterprise Centre in St. Louis, Missouri, United States on April 1 (Saturday). The Cena vs Theory match was just the kind of start an event like WrestleMania deserved. After a gripping fight between the two wrestlers, Theory hit Cena with a low blow as referee was out of the ring and could not spot this move. He then pulled off A Town-Down to pin the legend and win the match. Not to forget, Street Profits won the fatal-4 way high-flying showcase tag match.

In another match, Seth Rollins thrashed Logan Paul in an epic contest. The six-women tag team match was one of the most entertaining games of the night with the likes of Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus and Lita beating Damage Control. Later, Rhea Ripley came out on top in the WWE Smackdown women's championship clash against Charlotte. Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens were declared the undisputed tag team champions with win over The Usos.

A championship battle for the ages. Welcome to the mountain top, @RheaRipley_WWE. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/l35YDTTFMC — Triple H (@TripleH) April 2, 2023

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 Results on April 1, 2023

Austin Theory def. John Cena

Street Profits win the Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match

Seth Rollins beat Logan Paul

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus and beat Damage CTRL

Rey Mysterio beat Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley beat Charlotte Flair

On second night of WWE WrestleMania 2023, Roman Reigns will battle it out against Cody Rhodes to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship while Bianca Belair vs Asuka match will take place for the Raw Women's Championship belt. Gunther will take on Drew McIntyre and Sheamus to defend his Intercontinental Championship among other matches.

WWE WrestleMania 2023 Night 2 match card

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Raw Women's Championship -- Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

Intercontinental Championship -- Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Edge vs. Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell)

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Liz Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs Natalya and Shotzi vs Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville (women's showcase).