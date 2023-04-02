WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 Final Results: John Cena SHOCKED By Austin Theory; Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens Beat Usos
On first night of WWE WrestleMania 23, John Cena lost to Austin Theory while Rey Mysterio beat his son Dominik Mysterio. Check all the results from Day 1 of the biggest event WWE has to offer.
Trending Photos
The first night of WrestleMania 2023 was filled with action as Austin Theory beat fan favourite John Cena to retain his United States Championship wile Charlotte Flair lost to Rhea Ripley in an intense SmackDown Women's Championshop match Enterprise Centre in St. Louis, Missouri, United States on April 1 (Saturday). The Cena vs Theory match was just the kind of start an event like WrestleMania deserved. After a gripping fight between the two wrestlers, Theory hit Cena with a low blow as referee was out of the ring and could not spot this move. He then pulled off A Town-Down to pin the legend and win the match. Not to forget, Street Profits won the fatal-4 way high-flying showcase tag match.
In another match, Seth Rollins thrashed Logan Paul in an epic contest. The six-women tag team match was one of the most entertaining games of the night with the likes of Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus and Lita beating Damage Control. Later, Rhea Ripley came out on top in the WWE Smackdown women's championship clash against Charlotte. Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens were declared the undisputed tag team champions with win over The Usos.
A championship battle for the ages. Welcome to the mountain top, @RheaRipley_WWE. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/l35YDTTFMC — Triple H (@TripleH) April 2, 2023
Through all the highs and lows, @FightOwensFight and @SamiZayn EARNED their #WrestleMania moment together. pic.twitter.com/sFwvWfbh9f — WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2023
IT'S THEORY'S TIME!@_Theory1 successfully retains the #USTitle against @JohnCena at #WrestleMania! #AndStill pic.twitter.com/V2iX4eEHe8 — WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2023
WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 Results on April 1, 2023
Austin Theory def. John Cena
Street Profits win the Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match
Seth Rollins beat Logan Paul
Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus and beat Damage CTRL
Rey Mysterio beat Dominik Mysterio
Rhea Ripley beat Charlotte Flair
On second night of WWE WrestleMania 2023, Roman Reigns will battle it out against Cody Rhodes to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship while Bianca Belair vs Asuka match will take place for the Raw Women's Championship belt. Gunther will take on Drew McIntyre and Sheamus to defend his Intercontinental Championship among other matches.
WWE WrestleMania 2023 Night 2 match card
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
Raw Women's Championship -- Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka
Intercontinental Championship -- Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus
Edge vs. Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell)
Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
Liz Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs Natalya and Shotzi vs Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville (women's showcase).
Live Tv
More Stories