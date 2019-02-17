हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi hotel fire

Owner of Delhi's Hotel Arpit Palace arrested in connection with fire

Owner of Delhi&#039;s Hotel Arpit Palace arrested in connection with fire

The owner of Hotel Arpit Palace, Rakesh Goel, was arrested in connection with a massive fire in the national capital which killed 17 people on its premises, police said on Sunday.

The Crime Branch made the arrest from the IGI Airport on Saturday after the Delhi Police received a tip-off that Goel was travelling from Qatar by Indigo flight 6E 1702, they said.

The immigration officials were alerted as a lookout circular (LOC) was issued against him. On his arrival, he was detained and handed over to the 
Crime Branch. Goel was arrested after brief questioning, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Deo said. He will be produced in court on Sunday.

