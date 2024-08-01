Paris Olympics 2024 Boxing Schedule: Complete Dates and Timings in IST, Venues and Live streaming details

The boxing events at the Paris 2024 Olympics are set to thrill fans from July 27 to August 11. With Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh already making history by clinching a bronze medal, all eyes are now on India's boxing team. Featuring six talented athletes, expectations are high for an impressive showing.

Boxing Event Schedule and Venues

The boxing competitions at the 2024 Paris Olympics will kick off on July 27 and conclude on August 11. The preliminary matches will be held at the state-of-the-art Arena Paris Nord in Villepinte, while the semifinals and finals will take place at the historic Stade Roland Garros. These venues are renowned for their top-notch facilities, promising an exceptional experience for both athletes and spectators.

Paris Olympics 2024 Boxing Event Schedule in India Time

Jul-27

WoMen's 54kg - Prelims - Round of 32 - 19:00

WoMen's 60kg - Prelims - Round of 32 - 19:48

Men's 63.5kg - Prelims - Round of 32 - 20:36

Men's 80kg - Preliminaries - Round of 32 - 21:08

WoMen's 54kg - Prelims - Round of 32 - 23:30

Jul-28

WoMen's 60kg - Prelims - Round of 32 - 00:18

Men's 63.5kg - Prelims - Round of 32 - 01:06

Men's 80kg - Preliminaries - Round of 32 - 01:38

Men's 51kg - Preliminaries - Round of 32 - 14:30

Men's 57kg - Preliminaries - Round of 32 - 14:46

Men's 71kg - Prelims - Round of 32 - 15:02

Men's 92kg - Prelims - Round of 16 - 15:34

WoMen's 50kg - Prelims - Round of 32 - 16:06

WoMen's 66kg - Preliminaries - Round of 32 - 16:38

Men's 57kg - Preliminaries - Round of 32 - 19:00

Men's 71kg - Preliminaries - Round of 32 - 19:16

Men's 92kg - Prelims - Round of 16 - 19:32

WoMen's 50kg - Prelims - Round of 32 - 20:20

WoMen's 66kg - Preliminaries - Round of 32 - 20:52

Men's 71kg - Preliminaries - Round of 32 - 23:30

Men's 92kg - Prelims - Round of 16 - 23:46

Jul-29

WoMen's 50kg - Prelims - Round of 32 - 00:34

WoMen's 66kg - Prelims - Round of 32 - 01:06

WoMen's 60kg - Prelims - Round of 16 - 14:30

Men's 63.5kg - Prelims - Round of 16 - 15:18

Men's +92kg - Prelims - Round of 16 - 16:06

WoMen's 60kg - Prelims - Round of 16 - 19:00

Men's 63.5kg - Prelims - Round of 16 - 19:32

Men's +92kg - Prelims - Round of 16 - 20:20

WoMen's 60kg - Prelims - Round of 16 - 23:30

Jul-30

Men's 63.5kg - Prelims - Round of 16 - 00:18

Men's +92kg - Prelims - Round of 16 - 00:50

Men's 51kg - Prelims - Round of 16 - 14:30

Men's 80kg - Prelims - Round of 16 - 15:18

WoMen's 54kg - Prelims - Round of 16 - 15:50

WoMen's 57kg - Prelims - Round of 32 - 16:38

Men's 51kg - Prelims - Round of 16 - 19:00

Men's 80kg - Prelims - Round of 16 - 19:48

WoMen's 54kg - Prelims - Round of 16 - 20:20

WoMen's 57kg - Prelims - Round of 32 - 21:08

Men's 51kg - Prelims - Round of 16 - 23:30

Jul-31

Men's 80kg - Prelims - Round of 16 - 00:02

WoMen's 54kg - Prelims - Round of 16 - 01:06

WoMen's 57kg - Prelims - Round of 32 - 01:38

Men's 57kg - Prelims - Round of 16 - 14:30

Men's 71kg - Prelims - Round of 16 - 15:02

WoMen's 75kg - Prelims - Round of 16 - 15:34

WoMen's 60kg - Quarterfinal - 16:38

Men's 57kg - Prelims - Round of 16 - 19:00

Men's 71kg - Prelims - Round of 16 - 19:48

WoMen's 75kg - Prelims - Round of 16 - 20:36

WoMen's 60kg - Quarterfinals - 21:08

Men's 57kg - Prelims - Round of 16 - 23:30

Aug-01

Men's 71kg - Prelims - Round of 16 - 00:18

WoMen's 75kg - Prelims - Round of 16 - 01:06

WoMen's 60kg - Quarterfinal - 01:38

WoMen's 50kg - Prelims - Round of 16 - 14:30

WoMen's 66kg - Prelims - Round of 16 - 15:18

WoMen's 54kg - Quarterfinal - 16:06

Men's 63.5kg - Quarterfinal - 16:22

Men's 92kg - Quarterfinal - 16:38

WoMen's 50kg - Prelims - Round of 16 - 19:00

WoMen's 66kg - Prelims - Round of 16 - 19:48

WoMen's 54kg - Quarterfinal - 20:36

Men's 63.5kg - Quarterfinal - 21:08

Men's 92kg - Quarterfinal - 21:24

WoMen's 50kg - Prelims - Round of 16 - 23:30

Aug-02

WoMen's 66kg - Prelims - Round of 16 - 00:02

WoMen's 54kg - Quarterfinal - 00:34

Men's 63.5kg - Quarterfinals - 00:50

Men's 92kg - Quarterfinals - 01:22

WoMen's 57kg - Prelims - Round of 16 - 19:00

Men's 51kg - Quarterfinals - 20:04

Men's 80kg - Quarterfinals - 20:36

Men's +92kg - Quarterfinals - 21:08

WoMen's 57kg - Prelims - Round of 16 - 23:30

Aug-03

Men's 51kg - Quarterfinals - 00:34

Men's 80kg - Quarterfinals - 01:06

Men's +92kg - Quarterfinals - 01:38

Men's 57kg - Quarterfinals - 19:00

Men's 71kg - Quarterfinals - 19:32

WoMen's 50kg - Quarterfinals - 20:04

WoMen's 66kg - Quarterfinals - 20:36

WoMen's 60kg - Semifinal - 21:08

Men's 57kg - Quarterfinals - 23:30

Aug-04

Men's 71kg - Quarterfinals - 00:02

WoMen's 50kg - Quarterfinals - 00:34

WoMen's 66kg - Quarterfinals - 01:06

WoMen's 60kg - Semifinal - 01:38

WoMen's 57kg - Quarterfinals - 14:30

WoMen's 75kg - Quarterfinals - 15:02

WoMen's 54kg - Semifinal - 15:34

Men's 51kg - Semifinal - 15:50

Men's 63.5kg - Semifinal - 16:06

Men's 80kg - Semifinal - 16:22

Men's 92kg - Semifinal - 16:38

WoMen's 57kg - Quarterfinals - 19:00

WoMen's 75kg - Quarterfinals - 19:32

WoMen's 54kg - Semifinal - 20:04

Men's 51kg - Semifinal - 20:20

Men's 63.5kg - Semifinal - 20:36

Men's 80kg - Semifinal - 20:52

Men's 92kg - Semifinal - 21:08

Aug-07

Men's 71kg - Semifinals - 01:00

WoMen's 50kg - Semifinals - 01:32

WoMen's 66kg - Semifinals - 02:04

WoMen's 60kg - Final - 02:36

Aug-08

WoMen's 57kg - Semifinals - 01:00

Men's +92kg - Semifinals - 01:32

Men's 63.5kg - Final - 02:04

Men's 80kg - Final - 02:21

Aug-09

Men's 57kg - Semifinals - 01:00

WoMen's 75kg - Semifinals - 01:32

Men's 51kg - Final - 02:04

WoMen's 54kg - Final - 02:21

Aug-10

Men's 71kg - Final - 01:00

WoMen's 50kg - Final - 01:17

Men's 92kg - Final - 01:46

WoMen's 66kg - Final - 02:21

Aug-11

WoMen's 57kg - Final - 01:00

Men's 57kg - Final - 01:17

WoMen's 75kg - Final - 01:46

Men's +92kg - Final - 02:21

Paris 2024 Olympics boxing: Indian team

Men: Amit Panghal (51kg), Nishant Dev (71kg)

Women: Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg)

India's Boxing Contingent

India's boxing team at the Paris 2024 Olympics consists of six athletes, including two men and four women. These pugilists are eager to showcase their skills on the global stage and aim to bring home medals for their country. The Boxing Federation of India (BFI), alongside the Indian government, has provided comprehensive support to the athletes, ensuring they have access to the best training facilities and resources. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has also played a crucial role in supporting these athletes, offering financial aid and top-notch training amenities.

Competition Format and Weight Classes

The boxing events will feature a total of 13 weight categories, with seven events for men and six for women. The competition format includes preliminary rounds, semifinals, and finals, where boxers will vie for Olympic glory. The male boxers will compete in the following weight classes:

51 kg

57 kg

63.5 kg

71 kg

80 kg

92 kg

+92 kg

The female boxers will compete in these weight classes:

50 kg

54 kg

57 kg

60 kg

66 kg

75 kg

India's Preparation and Support

The preparation for the Olympics has been meticulous. The BFI has secured high-quality training equipment, coaches, and support staff to ensure that the boxers are in peak condition. Additionally, the Indian government has been proactive in providing financial assistance and necessary resources, allowing the athletes to focus solely on their training and performance.

The collaboration between the BFI and SAI has ensured that the boxers receive the best possible support, from training camps to international exposure, enhancing their readiness for the challenges ahead.

Where and How to Watch Paris 2024 Olympics Boxing Live Stream in India

The Paris Olympics will be streamed live on the JioCinema app, website for free. Live telecast of Paris 2024 will be on the Sports 18 Network TV channel in India.