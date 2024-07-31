Paris Olympics 2024 Javelin Throw Schedule: Check Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw Date & Time, Venue and Live Streaming Details

The 2024 Paris Olympics officially kicked off on July 24, raising the bar of excitement among sports fans worldwide. India's Manu Bhaker recently made history and filled the nation with pride by clinching a bronze medal on just the second day of the Games, becoming the first Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal. As the nation celebrates her achievement, all eyes are now on Neeraj Chopra.

Neeraj Chopra, India's golden boy, is set to compete in the javelin throw event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on August 6. The defending Olympic champion carries the hopes of millions as he aims for another gold medal.

Neeraj Chopra's Javelin Throw Schedule at Paris Olympics 2024

Date: August 6

Group A Qualification Round

Time: 1:50 PM IST

Venue: Stade de France

Date: August 6

Group B Qualification Round

Time: 3:20 PM IST

Venue: Stade de France

Date: August 8

Final

Time: 11:55 PM IST

Venue: Stade de France

These events are crucial as Neeraj aims to secure his final place and repeat his historic success at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Paris 2024 Olympics Javelin Throw Schedule in Indian Time (Men & Women):

Tue, August 6: Men's javelin throw Qualification (Group A) at 1:50 PM

Tue, August 6: Men's javelin throw Qualification (Group B) at 3:20 PM

Wednesday, August 7: Women's javelin throw Qualification (Group A) at 1:55 PM

Wednesday, August 7: Women's javelin throw Qualification (Group B) at 3:20 PM

Thu, August 8: Men’s javelin throw, final (medal round) at 11:55 PM

Saturday, August 10: Women's javelin Throw Final (medal round) at 11:10 PM

Neeraj Chopra's Olympic Legacy

Neeraj Chopra made history at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by winning a gold medal in the javelin throw with a remarkable throw of 87.58 meters. This achievement made him the second Indian to win a gold medal in athletics at the World Championship level, following Abhinav Bindra. His victory was a moment of immense pride for India, establishing him as a global athletic star.

As a defending champion, Chopra enters the Paris Olympics 2024 with high expectations. The Indian contingent, buoyed by recent successes from athletes like Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh, looks forward to another golden moment. Neeraj Chopra's consistent performance and dedication make him a strong favorite for the gold medal, with the entire nation backing him.

Full List of Medals won by Neeraj Chopra

Gold Medal: Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Event: Javelin Throw

Performance: 87.58 meters

Gold Medal: 2018 Commonwealth Games

Event: Javelin Throw

Performance: 86.47 meters

Gold Medal: 2018 Asian Games

Event: Javelin Throw

Performance: 88.06 meters

Gold Medal: 2017 Asian Athletics Championships

Event: Javelin Throw

Performance: 85.23 meters

Gold Medal: 2016 South Asian Games

Event: Javelin Throw

Performance: 82.23 meters

Gold Medal: 2016 IAAF World U20 Championships

Event: Javelin Throw

Performance: 86.48 meters

Silver Medal: 2022 World Athletics Championships

Event: Javelin Throw

Performance: 88.13 meters

Gold Medal: 2022 Kuortane Games

Event: Javelin Throw

Performance: 86.69 meters

When and How to Watch Neeraj Chopra Event Live Stream:

Fans can catch Neeraj Chopra's performances live on the Sports18 channel, available in both SD and HD formats. Additionally, the events will be streamed live on Jio Cinema via mobile devices, thanks to Viacom 18, the official broadcast and digital partner of the Paris Olympics 2024. This comprehensive coverage ensures that fans across India can support their favorite athlete as he competes globally.