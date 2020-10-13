NIA conducts searches in Patna in connection with Purnea arms case

Patna: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday (October 13, 2020) conducted searches at the house of Chandra Vijay Pratap and premises of his company M/s Sanmario Pharmaceuticals Private Limited located at Patna in connection with the investigation of the Purnea arms case.

The case pertains to interdiction of an SUV and seizure of highly sophisticated weapons and ammunition on February 7, 2019, by Purnea Police from three persons namely Suraj Prasad, Varengnow Kahorngam and Clearson Kabo.

The weapons included two Under Barrel Grenade Launchers, one AK series rifle and 1800 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition which were kept concealed and were being transported by the above mentioned three persons in an SUV.

The local police registered an FIR at PS-Baisi against the three accused.

The NIA then re-registered the case on February 28, 2019, under Sections 16, 17, 18, 18B & 19 of UA (P) Act, sections 414, 467, 468, 471 & 474 of IPC and sections 25(1)(a), 25(1A), 25(1AA), 25(1-B)(a), 26, 29 & 35 of Arms Act.

During its investigation, NIA arrested four more accused - Tripuari Singh, Mukesh Singh, Ningkhan Sangtam and Santosh Singh and filed a charge sheet against the seven accused persons.

The investigation revealed that a large number of illegal sophisticated prohibited weapons and ammunition were supplied by accused Ningkhan Sangtam, a self-styled Major of NSCN (IM) through an arms dealer of Bihar to the absconding accused Bhikhan Ganjhu, Zonal Commander of the Tritya Prastuti Committee (TPC), a Naxal terrorist gang.

Suspect Chandra Vijay Pratap had transferred a huge amount of funds to the account of accused Ningkhan Sangtam.

During the searches, several incriminating documents pertaining to monetary transactions have been seized.

Further investigation in the case is continued.

