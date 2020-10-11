10 on 10 if you can spot Anushka Sharma in this group photo. Give it a try, folks!

New Delhi: Actress Anushka Sharma, who is pregnant with her first child, has shared an adorable throwback photo from her school days. The photo features Anushka in a red lehenga-choli with her school friends, who are also dressed in similar costumes. "Blast from the past. School dance team," read the caption to the million-dollar memory.

Here's the photo that Anushka shared. Can you spot her, folks?

She is sitting in the first row on the right side and smiling.

Anushka Sharma is currently in the UAE with cricketer husband Virat Kohli. The Indian Premier League (IPL) is being played there. The mom-to-be has recently made some wonderful entries on her Instagram timeline. Check them out here.

In August, Anushka and Virat announced that they are set to embrace parenthood. The star couple will welcome their first born in January 2021.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married in a starry wedding ceremony in Italy in December 2017.