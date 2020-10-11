हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anushka Sharma

10 on 10 if you can spot Anushka Sharma in this group photo. Give it a try, folks!

The photo features Anushka Sharma in a red lehenga-choli with her school friends.

10 on 10 if you can spot Anushka Sharma in this group photo. Give it a try, folks!
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@anushkasharma

New Delhi: Actress Anushka Sharma, who is pregnant with her first child, has shared an adorable throwback photo from her school days. The photo features Anushka in a red lehenga-choli with her school friends, who are also dressed in similar costumes. "Blast from the past. School dance team," read the caption to the million-dollar memory.

Here's the photo that Anushka shared. Can you spot her, folks?

She is sitting in the first row on the right side and smiling. 

Anushka Sharma is currently in the UAE with cricketer husband Virat Kohli. The Indian Premier League (IPL) is being played there. The mom-to-be has recently made some wonderful entries on her Instagram timeline. Check them out here. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

In August, Anushka and Virat announced that they are set to embrace parenthood. The star couple will welcome their first born in January 2021.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married in a starry wedding ceremony in Italy in December 2017. 

Anushka Sharmaanushka sharma school photoAnushka Sharma Virat Kohlianushka sharma pregnancy
